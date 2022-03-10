In Hong Kong, which recorded more than 58,000 new cases on Thursday, barber shops and hair salons were reopening. Many are seeing that as an example of mixed messages from the government of the semi-autonomous Chinese territory that has been ordered to follow the “zero tolerance” approach used on the mainland.

The 402 cases of local transmission recorded on the mainland Thursday were quadruple the number of cases a week ago.

5:25 a.m. Ontario schools have been told to hold in-person graduation ceremonies and proms for Grade 12 this year, and that all assemblies should also be in person, the Star has learned.

Students in this year’s graduating class have only had one normal year of high school — Grade 9. They were in Grade 10 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, shutting down schools for more than 27 weeks over the next three years.

A memo will be going out to school boards on Wednesday with the directive, sources familiar with the move told the Star.

“We must restore these experiences,” a source told the Star.

5:15 a.m. British Columbian's public health officer was scheduled to hold a COVID-19 briefing today after indicating earlier this month that more restrictions could be lifted by mid-March.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said last week the province was better positioned to consider removing pandemic restrictions before students begin spring break on Monday.

She said hospitalization numbers were down, immunity from vaccines was up and more at-home rapid tests were being distributed. But Henry has also said there was still a lot of the virus circulating in some parts of the province.

Unlike some other provinces, B.C. still requires masks in indoor public places and vaccine cards must be shown.

5:05 a.m. Pilots say a Transport Canada backlog is holding up medical certification, leading to months-long delays before they can return to the skies.

Air Line Pilots Association president Tim Perry says a significant number of pilots who have been deemed fit to fly by aviation medical examiners have been waiting a year or more to have Transport Canada greenlight their approvals, calling the delays “ludicrous.”

The bottleneck comes amid a surge in demand for pilots as travel begins to rebound after two years of depressed business due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Along with unions, pilots say the backlog is costing them by way of higher insurance premiums caused by the greater number of employees who are on long-term disability while awaiting their medical certificates.

5 a.m. From masking to vaccinations, Ontario is lifting all COVID-19 restrictions by April 27 as part of its plan to live with the virus that has claimed more than 12,600 lives across the province in the last two years.

That starts with an end to mandatory masking in schools and most indoor public places March 21, as first reported by the Star.

Amid concerns that mandatory masking is being dropped too soon — especially in schools — businesses and institutions are welcome keep masking and mandatory vaccination policies as COVID-19 infection levels decline but the virus continues to circulate, provincial officials said in outlining the plan Wednesday.

