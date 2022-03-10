MDA awarded $269M Canadarm 3 contract

BRAMPTON, Ont. — MDA Ltd. says it has won a $269-million contract from the Canadian Space Agency for the next phase of the Canadarm 3 program.

The agreement for Phase B of the program will see MDA complete the preliminary design of the robotics system.

Canadarm 3 is part of the NASA-led Gateway project to establish a space station in lunar orbit.

MDA says it will be a highly autonomous system capable of maintaining itself and making decisions with minimal human intervention.