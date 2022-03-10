Check your budget now with rates set to rise

OTTAWA — The price of gas is going up. The cost of groceries is going up.

And now that the Bank of Canada has started to raise interest rates, the cost of borrowing is going up.

If you are worried about what that will mean for your finances, financial experts say, now is the time to do something about it, before the central bank raises rates any higher and you find yourself in trouble.

Taz Rajan of Bromwich+Smith says if all of your paycheque is already spoken for when it hits your bank account, it may be a warning sign that you need to make changes as the cost of living rises.

"It's a horrible perfect storm if you have a variable-interest mortgage rate or if you've got a line of credit or something that's based on that prime rate, you know your payment on that just went up," said Rajan, a community engagement partner at the bankruptcy trustee firm.

"Your interest rate went up and you're getting signals that just the first of many, and you're paying more at the pump, you're paying more at the grocery store, so right now is a very tough time for Canadians.”

The Bank of Canada's key interest rate is near its rock-bottom level even after it was hiked a quarter of a percentage point last week, but the central bank has warned there are more increases on their way.

Anyone worried about what that means down the line might want to be proactive and talk to creditors about the situation now, before things become a problem, Rajan said

"Talk to your creditors. Be proactive, see what they can do. They have resources you know at their fingertips that they can work with you on in many situations.

"It depends on your relationship with your creditor or the institution, but it is worth taking that as one step."