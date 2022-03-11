Read more from The Canadian Press.

5:35 a.m. Just over a week ago, Ontarians could venture into public indoor spaces fairly secure in the knowledge that people around them were vaccinated, not ill with symptomatic COVID, and curtailing their potentially virus-spreading breath with masks.

That’s all about to change. On Wednesday, Ontario announced all pandemic public health measures would end in April. Starting with mandatory masking, gone in non-medical settings on March 21, and extending to COVID screening and self-isolation.

We will have to “live with” COVID-19 as we did with the flu. But many aren’t willing to return to the dark age of respiratory virus proliferation. The soon-to-be-lifted public health measures not only reduced COVID cases and deaths, but incidence of the flu and other respiratory viruses, too, which killed hundreds of thousands of people annually pre-pandemic.

Some businesses have, at great cost, invested in air quality improvements that experts say will blunt the resurgence of COVID and other respiratory viruses as masks come off.

5:20 a.m. Which animals are “willing” to get the jab? Which will throw a tantrum when the needle comes their way?

Those are the questions veterinarians at zoos across Canada are asking themselves as they get set to give vulnerable species a COVID-19 vaccine specially designed for animals.

At the Toronto Zoo, veterinary staff are already planning their vaccination campaign, with a shipment of 320 doses expected to arrive in the coming days. Some 146 animals at the zoo will receive the vaccine, administered in two doses spaced two to three weeks apart.

5:15 a.m. China on Friday ordered a lockdown of the 9 million residents of the northeastern city of Changchun amid a new spike in COVID-19 cases in the area attributed to the highly contagious omicron variant.

Residents are required to remain home, with one family member permitted to venture out to buy food and other necessities every two days. All residents must undergo three rounds of mass testing, while non-essential businesses have been closed and transport links suspended.

The latest lockdowns, which also include Yucheng with 500,000 people in the eastern province of Shandong, show China is sticking to the draconian approach to the pandemic it has enforced for most of the past two years, despite some earlier indications that authorities would be implementing more targeted measures.

5 a.m. Premier Doug Ford says he’ll continue wearing a mask in certain situations even after Ontario’s COVID-19 mask mandates are lifted.

“If I’m going into long-term care to see my mother-in-law, I’m wearing a mask,” he said Thursday, defending his government’s decisions to lift masking requirements in schools and most indoor public settings March 21.

“If I’m visiting someone in hospital, I’m wearing a mask.”

4:45 a.m. Hamilton’s public school board has voted to defy the province and keep masks in place for students and staff until April 15.

“It’s very courageous,” said Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) trustee Paul Tut. “You’ve voted to stare down the ministry therefore ensuring the safety of our students and our staff and those most vulnerable.”

The Ministry of Education had told boards they must follow the provincial direction and could not put in mask mandates of their own.

