Toronto school trustees want more time before complying with lifting of COVID-19 restrictions

Toronto’s Catholic and public school board trustees want a bit more time before having to comply with the province’s lifting of covid restrictions in schools.

At separate board meetings Thursday night, trustees spoke of how they have been inundated with calls from parents who are concerned that Ontario is lifting its masking mandate and eliminating physical distancing, cohorting and daily screening checks beginning March 21.

At the Toronto District School Board, a motion was passed requesting the chair write a letter to the chief medical officer of health and the minister of education asking for “additional time” to remove COVID measures in schools.

They also want Ontario’s top doctor Dr. Kieran Moore to provide more direction on masking to protect medically fragile staff and students, and that Toronto Public Health provide an opinion on how the province’s changes can impact student health. They would like a reply by March 16.

The TDSB says it will be implementing changes announced by the province, but if the trustees’ request is approved then timelines may be adjusted. If that happens, parents will be notified as soon as possible.

Trustee Rachel Chernos Lin, who introduced the motion, said she’d like to see “a more gradual approach” to lifting restrictions, noting the province’s announcement this week “was a very abrupt change of direction.”

“It’s been a lot for families to absorb,” she said at the meeting. “We need families to come along with us and feel safe, and we need staff to feel safe in making these changes.”

A representative from TPH was invited to attend the TDSB meeting but was not there.

The health agency has said it supports lifting the city’s mask bylaw at the same time as Ontario removes its mandate.

Details of a Ministry of Education memo sent to school boards outlining changes were shared with trustees and TDSB staff explained how schools will be impacted. For instance, the placement of desks and chairs can return to pre-pandemic practices, visitors will be allowed in schools and excursions and field trips may resume.