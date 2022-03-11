Most actively traded companies on the TSX

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,461.83, down 119.87 points.)

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up three cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $40.49 on 14.1 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up 71 cents, or 0.9 per cent, to $77.63 on 13.1 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Up 27 cents, or 1.1 per cent, to $25.27 on 12.9 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 11 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $56.66 on 7.7 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up 13 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to $20.52 on 7.2 million shares.

BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE). Telecommunications. Up 99 cents, or 1.4 per cent, to $70.35 on 6.7 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX:DII.B). Down $1.75 or 14.9 per cent to $9.97. Worsening supply chain constraints and higher costs, especially for transportation, increased fourth-quarter and 2021 net losses at juvenile products and home furnishings manufacturer Dorel Industries Inc. The erratic supply chain has been a particular problem for Dorel Home. It resulted in substantial cost increases for warehousing, freight, labour and raw materials on imported and manufactured items. Container shortages have not improved and the Montreal-based company said the situation has hampered its ability to introduce new products. Increased freight costs are especially challenging for a furniture company, added chief financial officer Jeffrey Schwartz. The company said its net loss from continuing operations grew in the fourth quarter to US$29.6 million or 91 cents per diluted share, compared with a loss of US$13.3 million or 41 cents per share a year earlier. Reporting in U.S. dollars, its adjusted loss for the three months ended Dec. 30 amounted to US$12 million or 37 cents per diluted share, compared with an adjusted loss of US$9.8 million or 30 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2020. Revenue slipped to US$435.3 million from US$439 million a year earlier.