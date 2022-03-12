No winning ticket for Friday's Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $50 million jackpot in Friday's Lotto Max draw.

However, there were also two Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, and one of them went to a ticket holder in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Mar. 15 will climb to an estimated $55 million, and there will be four Maxmillion prizes to play for.

By The Canadian Press