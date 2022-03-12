“Instead of provincial requirements, most people will be expected to make decisions and choices that are best for their own circumstances. This transition will be bumpy as people’s circumstances are all different.”

Sutcliffe said she knows communities will tap into their reserves of “mutual respect, kindness, and patience” as we navigate the next phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Public health officials in Greater Sudbury are strongly recommending that residents continue to wear face masks as the provincial government further eases COVID-19 restrictions.

“Our collective response to COVID-19 has required us to tap into personal resources we might not have imagined we had,” she said. “We have been innovative, compassionate resilient, and determined. Getting to this point has not been easy, but now more than ever, we know what we need to do to stay safe.”

Saturday 7:39 a.m.: The Ontario government will be lifting mask mandates in most settings on March 21 and is set to drop all mandates by the end of April.

Dr. Kieran Moore, the province’s chief medical officer of health, announced the new changes in a press conference on Wednesday (March 9).

“We are now learning to live with and manage COVID-19 for the long term,” said Moore. “This necessitates a shift to a more balanced response to the pandemic.”

As of March 21, mask will no longer be required in most indoor settings such as restaurants, schools, gyms, and large event spaces. However, the mandatory mask mandate will remain in higher-risk settings including public transit, long-term care and retirement homes, hospitals, jails, and congregate living settings.

Moore cautioned on Wednesday that removing the mask mandate “does not mean the risk is gone”.

He noted the possible need to reinstate mask mandates if there is an increase in COVID-19 cases, if a variant of concern emerges or potentially during the winter months.

“We should all be prepared that we might need to resume mask wearing,” said Moore, who also added he recommends the continued use of masks for those most vulnerable to the virus.

Read Friday’s coronavirus news.