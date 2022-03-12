Ontario is reporting 232 people in ICU due to COVID-19 and 722 in hospital overall testing positive for COVID-19, according to its latest report released Saturday morning.

Of the people hospitalized, 47 per cent were admitted for COVID-19 and 53 per cent were admitted for other reasons but have since tested positive. For the ICU numbers, 77 per cent were admitted for COVID-19 and 23 per cent were admitted for other reasons but have since tested positive.

The numbers represent a 2.5 per cent decrease in the ICU COVID-19 count and a one per cent increase in hospitalizations overall. Twenty-eight per cent of the province’s 2,343 adult ICU beds remain available for new patients.

Given new provincial regulations around testing that took effect Dec. 31, case counts — reported at 2,015 on Saturday, down five per cent from the previous day — are also not considered an accurate assessment of how widespread COVID-19 is right now.