No winning ticket for Saturday's Lotto 649 jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the draw's $1 million guaranteed prize was won by a lottery player in Quebec.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Mar. 16 will be an estimated $6 million.
By The Canadian Press
