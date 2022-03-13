No winning ticket for Saturday's Lotto 649 jackpot

News 01:22 AM The Canadian Press

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday's Lotto 649 draw.

However, the draw's $1 million guaranteed prize was won by a lottery player in Quebec.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Mar. 16 will be an estimated $6 million.

By The Canadian Press

No winning ticket for Saturday's Lotto 649 jackpot

News 01:22 AM The Canadian Press

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday's Lotto 649 draw.

However, the draw's $1 million guaranteed prize was won by a lottery player in Quebec.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Mar. 16 will be an estimated $6 million.

By The Canadian Press

No winning ticket for Saturday's Lotto 649 jackpot

News 01:22 AM The Canadian Press

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday's Lotto 649 draw.

However, the draw's $1 million guaranteed prize was won by a lottery player in Quebec.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Mar. 16 will be an estimated $6 million.

By The Canadian Press