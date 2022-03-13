Union leader retires amid health issues: Unifor

TORONTO — The head of Canada's largest private-sector union is retiring amid what the organization says is ongoing health issues.

Unifor says in a statement that national president Jerry Dias is stepping down after more than eight years in the role.

The statement says Dias notified the union's national executive board of his immediate retirement on Friday, just over one month after going on medical leave.

Unifor says he was expected to retire at the constitutional convention in August in Toronto but he stated he is still dealing with health issues.