Feds look to change cannabis drink regulations

TORONTO — The federal government is eyeing regulatory changes that could allow Canadians to purchase a greater number of cannabis beverages without exceeding public possession limits.

A proposal shared this month in the Canada Gazette would change how the cannabis content of drinks is calculated and permit more beverages to be bought at a time.

The proposal would make one gram of dried cannabis equivalent to 570 grams of a pot drink, an increase from the 70 grams of a pot drink the government currently equates to one gram of dried cannabis.

The change is important because the Cannabis Act allows Canadians to carry no more than 30 g of dried cannabis or its “equivalent” at one time.