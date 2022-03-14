Ontario is lifting mask mandates. Here’s what it means for you

Listen here or subscribe at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your favourite podcasts, including YouTube, where Closed Captioning is available. Stay updated on episodes via our Twitter page. If you would like to support the journalism of the Toronto Star, you can subscribe at thestar.com/subscribingmatters.

Guest: Rob Ferguson, Queen’s Park reporter

Ontario will be dropping mask mandates in most settings including schools on March 21, right after March break. Ontario’s top doctor Kieran Moore cites the province’s vaccination rates, decreasing case numbers and a decline in hospitalizations as reasons to ease some of the rules, and has indicated all other COVID public health measures may be lifted at the end of April. Many health professionals are worried the province is moving too fast and have spoken out. There is also a new Omicron subvariant in town to consider. Reporter Rob Ferguson of the Star’s Queen’s Park Bureau joins “This Matters” to clarify the ground rules come next week and explain why lifting a mask mandate doesn’t necessarily mean we should lift our masks mask.

This episode was produced by Saba Eitizaz, Brian Bradley and Matthew Hearn