Jerry Dias under investigation by Unifor for alleged constitution breach

Unifor’s former national president Jerry Dias is under investigation for an alleged breach of the union’s constitution.
The union’s spokesperson confirmed in a statement Monday that Dias, who notified Unifor’s board of his early retirement March 11 after a month-long medical leave, is being investigated after a complaint was received by National Secretary-Treasurer Lana Payne on Jan. 26.
Dias went on medical leave Feb. 6. No details were provided about the health condition that caused him to take time off.
Dias was notified of the independent external investigation on Jan. 29, said the spokesperson.
“In order to ensure the integrity of the ongoing investigation and to maintain confidentiality in accordance with the Unifor Constitution, specifics of the complaint will not be divulged at this time,” the statement reads.
The report is expected “in the near future,” according to Unifor, and the executive board will meet on March 21 to discuss the matter.
To many, the name Jerry Dias is synonymous with Unifor, and for good reason. The gregarious leader was first elected national president in 2013 at the union’s founding convention, which saw a merger between the Communications, Energy and Paperworkers Union of Canada and the Canadian Auto Workers. Unifor represents more than 300,000 workers in almost 30 sectors, including workers at the Toronto Star and other Torstar-owned papers.
In his time as Unifor national president, Dias negotiated a deal with automaker GM to save hundreds of jobs at its Oshawa plant, which was previously slated to cease production. He advised the federal government during USMCA negotiations, and with Dias at its helm, Unifor has been active in the political sphere, advocating for workers and social issues during provincial and national elections. During the pandemic, Dias campaigned for better working conditions for front-line workers.
Dimitry Anastakis, the R.J. Currie Chair in Canadian Business History at the University of Toronto, said Dias’s legacy may be tarnished by this latest development, but his profound impacts as a labour leader remain.
Dias built up Unifor’s success as a brand — many people forget that Unifor is the result of a merger between two unions in 2013, said Anastakis.
“He was pretty much a key player in establishing that new amalgamated Union, but also making sure that it gained a profile amongst the general population in Canada,” he said.
“That was an accomplishment.”
However, even within the union, Dias has kept the organization present, organized and cohesive, said Anastakis.
The GM Oshawa campaign was incredibly successful thanks to Dias’s hope and long-term fight to regain the plant, from an ad campaign to a Sting concert, he said.
As the face of Unifor, Dias has been instrumental in propelling the auto industry into its electric future, said Anastakis, adding Dias has fought on behalf of all workers, especially during COVID-19.
Whatever the investigation reveals, it’s a “real shame” that Dias’s legacy has been dirtied by the alleged breach, Anastakis said, adding he is concerned about the impact this will have on Unifor and the labour movement.
“Frankly, it’s disappointing,” said Anastakis. “It’s disappointing for any of our leaders to be in a situation like this to this because it really does hurt ordinary workers in the long run.”
Rosa Saba is a Toronto-based business reporter for the Star.
