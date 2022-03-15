Critical care specialist Dr. Michael Warner of Michael Garron Hospital advised people to “keep their masks on in schools,” saying masking is “a reasonable protective measure to help blunt transmission.”

Ford said Ontario is sticking with the plan to lift mandatory masking in most indoor public spaces despite rises in cases in China, Hong Kong and Europe. Scotland, for example, said Tuesday it will extend mandatory masking until April as infections and hospitalizations rise.

“We’ve built up our health-care system to be able to handle an increase,” the premier told reporters, adding “for the first few days I’ll be keeping my mask on” at the legislature.

Elliott acknowledged that the BA.2 variant of COVID-19 — which is 30 per cent more contagious than the Omicron strain that suddenly sparked a fifth wave of the pandemic before Christmas — is poised to become the dominant variant in Ontario soon.

But she said “it’s not causing many more hospitalizations or more intensive treatments,” she added. “We’re keeping a very close eye on it and are very cognizant of what’s going on in the rest of the world … Dr. Moore feels that we will be able to handle this variant without any further disruption to services in Ontario.”

Hospitalizations have been steadily falling in Ontario, although Moore has warned the end of mandatory masking could lead to a rise in infections.

