For two years, the mother of four has been living with the post-COVID-19 condition known as long COVID, which has limited her abilities to engage in physical activity, process information and work long hours.

If she walks too fast, she starts gasping for breath. Headaches are frequent and her vision turns blurry at times. She suffers from brain fog, fatigue, memory loss and a chronic sore throat.

Two years after the pandemic hit, Canadians with long COVID say they often feel frustrated as they grapple with the long-term effects of the virus. Experts, meanwhile, say Canada lacks a centralized system of data collection that could help study and treat the condition.

5:20 a.m. Ashis Basu is wondering how many more COVID-19 vaccines he needs to take before he is safe.

The 68-year-old Mississauga resident suffers from diabetes and is considered to be at high risk for severe illness if he caught COVID. Basu, who said he vomited for nearly 13 hours after his third Pfizer vaccine dose, said he will not go for a fourth unless it is recommended by his doctor.

“I’m not going to keep taking it every three to six months. I’d rather wait for them to come out with a long-term vaccine or even an annual vaccine,” Basu said. “If I have to take a fourth to be protected I will, but after that I’m going to wait.”

Vaccines have proven to be essential in the fight against COVID and preventing severe illness and death, but Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla’s recent comment that a fourth dose of the vaccine “is necessary” has made some question whether there is enough data to start mandating another booster.

5:15 a.m. More women have undergone fertility treatment during the pandemic, especially if they’ve been working from home and haven’t had to disclose their health challenges to an employer, says the head of a national advocacy group.

Carolynn Dubé, executive director of Fertility Matters Canada, said clinics across the country have seen a rise in the number of in vitro fertilization, or IVF, procedures in which eggs are fertilized with sperm in a lab before one or more embryos are transferred into the uterus.

The pandemic has also seen a jump in other assisted reproductive procedures like people having their eggs or sperm frozen to have children in the future.

5:05 a.m. A U.S. Senate committee has approved a bipartisan blueprint to overhaul the nation's public health system, applying the lessons of COVID-19 to future outbreaks through a new chain of command, a stronger medical supply chain, and clearer crisis communications.

The Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee approved the PREVENT Pandemics Act by a vote of 20-2 Tuesday.

But it's only a first step. If the ambitious vision does eventually pass Congress, lawmakers must still deliver the tens of billions of dollars it will take to translate it into reality and maintain focus after the coronavirus recedes. Right now, Congress is even having trouble meeting a White House request for additional funds to keep COVID-19 at bay the rest of this year.

The bill also calls for a national task force modelled on the 9/11 Commission to investigate what went wrong in the coronavirus response and make recommendations to the president and Congress. And the legislation incorporates creation of a new advanced medical research and development agency _ dubbed ARPA-H _ that President Joe Biden has called for.

5 a.m. Vaccination bookings for children jumped after Ontario’s chief medical officer revealed mandatory masking in schools would be lifted next Monday as kids return to school from March break.

The Ministry of Health said there was a 23 per cent increase in appointments from the previous week for COVID-19 shots for kids aged five to 11 on the provincial booking system following the announcement from Dr. Kieran Moore.

“This sounds like parents might be compensating for a shift in risk levels,” said epidemiologist Todd Coleman of Wilfrid Laurier University. “No masks and a lack of vaccination is clearly not ideal for preventing spread.”

