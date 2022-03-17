Read more from The Canadian Press.

5:30 a.m. Two years, five shutdowns and countless pandemic guidelines to boot, Toronto is finally getting the party it was promised. The St. Patrick’s Day parade is back.

St. Patrick’s Day festivities were the first COVID casualty of Toronto’s legendary party scene, back in March 2020.

Since then, we have all reeled from the strain and devastation this pandemic has caused throughout the world. With the death of 4,065 people in Toronto, 12,288 in Ontario, six million around the world, so many of us have lost a loved one. Work went virtual, smiles got veiled behind masks and social celebration became a distant memory, in a fog of public health guidelines.

Now, in 2022, as restrictions seem to be retreating for good, St. Patrick’s Day will once again mark a first — the first parade to return in-person fanfare back to Toronto streets.

Read more from the Star’s Akrit Michael.

5:25 a.m. South Korea reached another daily record in COVID-19 deaths on Thursday as health officials reported more than 621,000 new infections, underscoring a massive Omicron surge that has been worse than feared and threatens to buckle an over-stretched hospital system.

The 429 deaths reported in the latest 24 hours were nearly 140 more than the previous one-day record set on Tuesday. Fatalities may further rise in coming weeks considering the intervals between infections, hospitalizations and deaths.

The outbreak has been significantly bigger than what had been forecast by government health authorities, who maintain that Omicron is nearing its peak. Officials have tried to calm public fears amid concerns about a faltering pandemic response, saying that Omicron is no more deadly than seasonal influenza for vaccinated people and less dangerous than the Delta strain that hit the country hard in December and early January.

Read more from The Associated Press.

5:10 a.m. The World Health Organization will “very likely” reject the only Canadian-developed COVID-19 vaccine for use globally because of its ties to tobacco giant Philip Morris International, a top WHO official said Wednesday.

Health Canada greenlit the dose made by Quebec-based Medicago less than a month ago. The vaccine, which is manufactured using a cousin of a tobacco plant — one the company has stressed cannot be smoked — was found to be 71 per cent effective against symptomatic COVID in trials.

But it’s the fact that the company is partially owned by the famed tobacco maker that has raised eyebrows in Geneva: “It’s well-known that WHO and UN has a very strict policy regarding the engagement with tobacco and arms industry,” Dr. Mariangela Simao, the WHO’s assistant director general for access to medicines and health products, told media on Wednesday.

Read more from the Star’s Alex Boyd.