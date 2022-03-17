What can Ontario learn from Europe’s spring COVID spike?

“We’ve seen even in the past that we’ve been in a cycle, said Omar Khan, a professor of Biomedical Engineering and Immunology at the University of Toronto, “and when we look at places like Europe, that can often suggest what will happen here next.”

Here’s a look at five European countries with similar vaccination rates and median population age to Ontario.

Denmark

The small Scandinavian nation lifted almost all public health restrictions in early February, one of the first countries in Europe to take this step despite the dominance of BA.2.

The Danes officially no longer consider COVID-19 a “socially critical disease,” but the Copenhagen-based newspaper Berlingske reported Tuesday that more than 1,000 people in the country have died of the virus since New Year’s Day. Cases are falling, after a peak in mid- February, but community transmission remains high.

About 81 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated, and 61 per cent have third doses, according to the Danish Health Authority, with very high vaccination rates for seniors.

Dr. Amit Arya, palliative care lead at Kensington Health in Toronto, warned that Ontario does “not have the same hospital capacity as Denmark,” so we should be careful about comparisons, he said.

“We know we have a huge shortage of health workers across the province, especially when we speak about nursing,” Arya said. “That itself is dangerous.”

Finland

Daily new cases per million people in Finland are still lower than in Denmark, but they are on the rise, according to Our World in Data, which aggregates global COVID data. The country also has a relatively high vaccination rate with just over 80 per cent of the population having received one dose, and 76 per cent with a second dose, according to data compiled by Reuters. But according to the Helsinki Times, third-dose uptake, at 61 per cent of adults, is lower than in nearby Nordic countries.

Many restrictions have already been dropped. The paper reported Wednesday that some experts there are doubting whether now is the time to go ahead with a plan to scrap masks.

According to Reuters, there’s now an average of over 10,000 cases reported in Finland each day. The seven-day average for new deaths is also on the rise, at 44 as of March 16.

Germany

In February, German officials announced a plan to gradually wind down most COVID public health restrictions by the end of the month.

Meanwhile, daily new cases per million people are rising, according to Our World in Data. About 76.5 per cent of people have one dose of a vaccine and 75.8 have been fully vaccinated, according to Reuters’ global vaccine tracker.

More than 200,000 cases are reported each day, on average, Reuters says. The Guardian reported Wednesday that the country has hit a record new daily COVID infection rate, just as mask mandates in many places are set to end on the weekend.

Austria

This small landlocked country of about nine million lifted most of its public health measures on March 5, with the exception of masks on public transit and in establishments deemed “essential,” such as supermarkets, banks and pharmacies. Since then, Austria has seen daily COVID cases skyrocket to the highest they have ever been since the start of the pandemic. On Wednesday, the country reported 58,500 new cases, a new single-day record, according to Reuters’ global vaccine tracker.

“Austria’s jumping up, it’s really coming up and its testing volume has dropped a little, too,” said Khan. “So that’s something to think about.”

Hospitalizations due to COVID are also up in Austria to almost the level during the peak of the BA.1 Omicron wave in early December 2021. ICU numbers, however, have not increased with the growth in daily case counts, likely due to the variant’s milder symptoms.

Ontario has the advantage in that 82.1 per cent of our population is fully vaccinated (two doses), compared to just over 74 per cent of Austria’s population.

Switzerland

Similarly, Ontario’s full vaccination rate is much higher than that of Switzerland, where about 71 per cent of the people have received at least one dose, and only 69.9 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated.

This could partly explain why the country is reporting another surge — more than 21,500 daily cases on average over the past seven days — similar to levels seen at the beginning of February, Reuters reported. COVID deaths have also risen over the last two weeks.

It was in the middle of last month that the Swiss government announced it was lifting most restrictions, saying that despite high daily case numbers, hospitalizations were not increasing.

“That was really a sign to the population saying the pandemic is kind of over,” said Kaspar Staub, an epidemiologist at the University of Zurich. “Cases came down for a couple of weeks in February. But we were not able to bring down the BA.1 Omicron wave entirely.

“The government of Switzerland made a bet that we would make it to the milder season when cases go down anyway and that’s what everyone is expecting.”

But now, “cases are skyrocketing again,” added Staub, noting the official number is likely an undercount of the true numbers due to reduced genetic sequencing.

