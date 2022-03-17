Ontario stays firm on ending school mask mandates. But some private schools will keep them

In a letter last week to parents, the principal of St. Michael’s said that after the break, “masks will still be required while in the building … Although we are all tired of living with COVID-19, the virus has not disappeared.”

Tim White, director of the Conference of Independent Schools Athletic Association, said his organization and the Conference of Independent Schools of Ontario — representing 47 private schools — will meet in the next 10 days to look at the provincial guidance and decide on next steps for when private schools resume March 28. They plan to make recommendations, but each private school can make its own mask policies.

Cathy Abraham, president of the Ontario Public School Boards’ Association, said masking is another example where private schools don’t have to follow the same rules as public ones.

She said boards have been debating the masking issue, torn between what they would like to do and what they’re legally required to do. “Nobody wants to extend the mask mandate for months. For the most part, people are just saying for two weeks, until we know what happens after March break. But in the end, most boards are just saying they’re going to follow the rules.”

She anticipates school boards will strongly recommend that students and staff continue to wear masks and encourage everyone to respect people’s choices.

Dawn Danko, chair of the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board, said it would like the extra two weeks to transition to no masks, especially for higher-risk students who may need time to set up home learning should they now feel unsafe in a classroom. She said the board’s director has been in touch with the ministry and has not received a formal response from the minister so “we are going ahead” with requiring masking until April 1.

Dr. Anna Banerji, a pediatrician and professor at the University of Toronto’s Dalla Lana School of Public Health, said “the province is not really recognizing the concern that many people have about the transmission of COVID-19 within schools.”

“Why would we increase the risk of more outbreaks, and potential shutdowns?” she asked, especially in younger age groups with low vaccination rates.

Isabel Teotonio is a Toronto-based reporter covering education for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @Izzy74

Kristin Rushowy is a Toronto-based reporter covering Ontario politics for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @krushowy

Bailey Martens is a Vancouver-based staff reporter for the Star. Reach Bailey via email: baileymartens@torstar.ca