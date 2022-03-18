As COVID-19 rules end, people are coming to grips with the handshake

“Regardless of each individual’s personal decision, we continue to encourage all residents to practise good hand hygiene as hands carry and spread germs. Touching your eyes, nose or mouth without first cleaning your hands may let germs into your body.”

Geoffrey Leonardelli, a professor at the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management and department of psychology, says the practice is already being taken up again in the world of business, where shaking hands signals trust and co-operation.

“Handshakes I would say are emblematic of the beginning of a relationship,” said Leonardelli.

“It’s a powerful norm that perpetuates itself.”

Shaking hands may in fact be biologically programmed into our DNA, according to paleontologist Ella Al-Shamahi, writing in “The Handshake: A Gripping History.”

She points out that our closest-living relatives, the chimps, use a form of handshake — more of a fingershake — meant primarily to indicate “let’s make up.”

She argues that we should think of the handshake as a unit of touch, like a hug or a kiss, and as important to the human psyche as those more intimate gestures.

“The handshake is one of the gold standards of human connection,” she writes.

“From the Black Death to the Spanish flu, the handshake has been banned, dropped and quarantined many times — and each time it has returned. So I don’t think the handshake died in March 2020.”

Leonardelli believes there are drawbacks to the various substitutes that were suggested and half-heartedly used in Western culture during the pandemic, including the Japanese bow.

There are categories and subcategories to the Japanese bow, which harbour different meanings. Leonardelli, who studies trust and co-operation, suggests that a handshake might be more of an equalizer.

He thinks that while organizations like hospitals might adapt the handshake, he, like Al-Shamahi, believes the practice will make a comeback more generally.

“There might be some additional steps we add to the process,” he said. “We might want to sanitize our hands afterwards.”

Registered psychotherapist Aaron Smith, an assistant professor of social work at Redeemer University in Ancaster, Ont., surveyed 67 teachers in 2021 and found that 89 per cent felt their greeting rituals — including handshakes, hugs and high-fives — would change or might change after COVID.

Given what is likely to be a lack of consensus on what to do, Smith is predicting many awkward moments before things settle down into a new pattern.

“I think it’s going to be messy,” he said, adding that while he expects things will look very different in the short-term, things will look closer to normal in the longer term.

Francine Kopun is a Toronto-based reporter covering city hall and municipal politics for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @KopunF