Scientific director Peter Jüni resigning from Ontario’s science table

That approach sometimes found him at odds with the official stance from Queen’s Park, where provincial leaders were faced with the task of balancing competing interests from those calling for less stringent public health measures and some calling for even tougher restrictions.

One such moment came in mid-April 2021, when the science table called for increased sick days for essential workers disproportionately affected by COVID and better on-the-job protections amid rising case numbers and increased ICU occupancy.

The province responded by extending the stay-at-home order in effect at the time, closing playgrounds and giving law enforcement the controversial power to stop and question people who went out of their homes. A day later, facing widespread public backlash, the province reversed some of the new measures, reopening playgrounds and saying police would only be allowed to stop people suspected of breaking social gathering rules.

But before the province did its walkback, Jüni says he considered resigning.

“I wondered what had gone wrong,” he recalled. “I felt like we hadn’t communicated clearly and that if there was such a breakdown in communication, I was probably not up for the job.”

In the end, after hearing from his colleagues and family, he opted to stay on.

Jüni says his relationship with the province, and more specifically Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore, who began his job last June, has been respectful and productive. The two communicate almost every day, Jüni says, which he says he believes helped the province navigate the worst of the Omicron wave through the fall and winter.

Jüni does admit, however, that the province’s recent decision to lift masking mandates in most public spaces took him by surprise.

“I would have waited for the data to see where we actually are before moving ahead with next steps, but I realize our role is to just advise,” he said. “The science table’s job is really about bringing in the scientific perspective, what does Ontario’s data tell us, what does the clinical evidence say, and what is happening internationally. The expectation was never that elected decision makers would always follow what we said.”

Assessing Ontario’s overall weathering of the storm to date, Jüni is confident that the province did much better than most other western jurisdictions.

“If you look at how well Ontario did compared to other provinces, the United States and other countries in Europe, we did remarkably well,” he said. “There were very few places in the Northern Hemisphere in the western world that did as well as we did.”

Kenyon Wallace is a Toronto-based investigative reporter for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @KenyonWallace or reach him via email: kwallace@thestar.ca