8:13 a.m.: Sudbury-area school boards are preparing for a return to a “more normal learning environment” when students go back to class after March Break.

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore recently announced that a number of COVID-19 measures would be lifted in schools across the province beginning on March 21.

Vaccination disclosure policies, student cohorting and social distancing, daily on-site confirmation of COVID-19 screening, and mask mandates are just some examples of the measures that will be scrapped.

Although the news will be welcome to some families, local school boards are urging their communities to be kind and considerate to others as everyone adjusts to the changes.

“Students wishing to wear masks are encouraged to do so,” said the Sudbury Catholic District School Board in a letter to parents and guardians dated March 10.

“It will be very important to respect everyone’s choice whether to wear a mask or not and all efforts will be made to continue to promote respectful, welcoming, and inclusive practices.”

8:11 a.m.: When the pandemic led to lockdowns that triggered huge job losses, people in New York City and the surrounding region accumulated a mountain of debt. For many that included utility bills. Residents of New York and New Jersey owe the staggering sum of more than $2.4 billion to utility companies.

Now those companies are using the threat of shut-offs to collect for the first time in two years, and advocates fear that struggling customers will have to choose between heat and electricity and other necessities like food and medicine.

At the start of the pandemic two years ago, as millions of unemployed Americans were unable to pay their bills, state-imposed moratoriums generally barred utilities from shutting off power. But most states, including New York, have lifted those restrictions in recent months. New Jersey’s moratorium, one of the last in effect, expired March 15.