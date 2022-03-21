Toronto teacher says she’ll mask until her last student stops

“Every family has their own reasons for masking, or unmasking, and I’m so happy that my daughter’s teacher has such an inclusive approach to help the kids through this transition as the mask mandates end.”

Cathy Abraham, president of the Ontario Public School Boards’ Association, which represents English public boards, is strongly recommending students and staff continue wearing masks.

“I’ve had parents contact me … they want to send their child to school with a mask on and are very afraid that their kid is going to be peer-pressured and bullied,” said Abraham. “We just really, really hope there will be a lot room for compassion and empathy around whatever decision anybody has made.”

Barb Dobrowolski, president of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association, the union representing Catholic elementary and secondary teachers, says “There has been a lot of discussion about making sure students feel comfortable with whatever (masking) choice they make.”

But some anonymous comments on social media, purportedly written by teachers, have suggested otherwise. One TDSB teacher, who wasn’t anonymous, posted on Twitter that “some best practices” as of March 21 would be “Classrooms w a segregated seating plan. Students split into masked/unmasked sections. Hepa filters placed between the two.” In a statement, the TDSB says the opinion of this teacher, from Orde Street Public School, “does not reflect the position” of the board, noting “this will not be happening in any of our classrooms.” The teacher is on home assignment, pending the outcome of an investigation.

Jamie Thom, vice-president of the Elementary Teachers of Toronto, the local union representing public elementary teachers, says “segregating students on any basis is problematic and it’s certainly antithetical to the healing that is required after having gone through two very troubling years where students have felt very isolated … The feeling that our members have is that we need to move beyond this and have an inclusive approach.”

Dr. Anna Banerji, a pediatrician and professor at the University of Toronto’s Dalla Lana School of Public Health, would have preferred “a regional or board approach” in lifting the mask mandate in schools. Masking “is not a hard thing to do” and it’s a safety issue, “especially when you have children who don’t understand the implications. And it’s just one added layer of safety to keep kids safe.”

Of concern, she says, are the low vaccination rates among children. As of March 18, 55 per cent of Ontario’s children aged five to 11 had received at least one dose, while 31 per cent were fully vaccinated. Among those aged 12-17, about 90 per cent had at least one dose, while 92 per cent were fully vaccinated. In most cases, the province considers anyone with two or more doses fully vaccinated.

Some students are also worried about the mandate lifting, with walkouts planned at various Ontario schools on Monday morning in protest.

Trustee Rachel Chernos Lin, who introduced the motion at the TDSB requesting more time, worries lifting the mask mandate could exacerbate inequities. She notes TDSB data shows an “inequitable impact of the pandemic,” with the majority of virtual school students coming from low-income families, multi-generational households and living in more crowded situations.

“When we look at who might feel most compelled to go virtual, or not send their kids to schools because of fears about no masking, I worry about who those kids are,” she said. “Our own data tells us that kids are happier in school, they learn better.”

She’s also concerned about how lifting the mandate may impact immunocompromised and medically fragile people. The TDSB has schools for students with complex physical, developmental and medical needs, and Chernos Lin says parents are worried about sending their children.

While masking rules are changing in publicly funded schools, some private schools will keep masking a while longer. Because private schools operate as businesses or non-profit organizations independently of the Ministry of Education, they can keep their masking rules.

Dr. Alanna Golden is “relieved” the private school her sons attend will follow the provincial guidance and make masks optional.

“My kids are ready to take off their masks and we are ready to prioritize normal for our kids,” said Golden, a former social worker in children’s mental health and a practising primary care physician in Toronto. She added that both boys had asymptomatic COVID and she has no concerns about their risk of severe illness. But she respects the decisions of those who choose to keep masking.

“I have spoken to my kids at length about respecting individual choice whatever that might be.”

