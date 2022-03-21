With mandates lifting, how do you persuade your kids to keep wearing a mask?

As kids return from March break and don their school backpacks Monday, one item they won’t be required to bring is their mask.

But the choice to lift the mask mandate in schools by Ontario, put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19 among classmates and staff, has met resistance from many parents and some school boards who still want an extra layer of protection due to ongoing virus spread.

While masking is no longer mandatory, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore, said he still advises those who are vulnerable to continue wearing a mask. Dr. Ronald Cohn, head of the Hospital for Sick Children, has also advised keeping masks on beyond March break as virus trends are monitored.

Many have said they will continue to wear one to protect themselves and vulnerable loved ones from getting sick. But with masking no longer mandatory, talking to children about the importance of wearing a mask to school is now a trickier subject for parents.

So if you want your child to continue wearing a mask, how do you talk about the value of masking and other protection measures?

Rebecca Riddell, a psychology professor at York University and expert on child mental health, said it’s important to first communicate with young ones that masking is not only about protecting oneself, but also others around them.

“From a child’s mental health perspective, I think it’s important to teach our children that we do things sometimes not just for ourselves, to protect you or Mommy or Daddy, but to protect other people,” Riddell said, adding it’s a good opportunity to teach children the value of altruism.

“It’s important to teach our children that this is to keep other people safe.”

These conversations, she said, should also come at a school-wide level, and that teachers and principals should set a foundation where masking is viewed as a right, and people have the right to choose whether they want to wear a mask or not.

Another important point to communicate, Riddell said, is that the pandemic is not yet behind us. While reported cases and hospitalizations are on the decline, people continue to get sick with COVID-19, and other countries around the world, including Germany and China, are experiencing another surge of the virus.