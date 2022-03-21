Roughing it in the sugar bush: For local growers, maple syrup ‘is in our blood’

“It’s been a really good run so far,” he said. “Hopefully we’ll get those negative temperatures and keep the season going.”

On the plus side, Richardson’s trees are producing sap with a higher sugar content: 2.5 per cent this year versus 1.5 per cent last year. That may not seem like much of a difference, but it means Richardson only needs to boil down 40 litres of watery sap to get one litre of syrup, compared to 50-plus litres last year.

“It’s quite disappointing,” laughed Peter Lloyd, who makes maple syrup at Westfield Heritage Village in Rockton. “You collect all this sap and boil it down to get this little bit (of syrup). But that’s the math.”

However sweet the sap is to start, the finished product is 66-per-cent sugar.

“With just enough water to make it liquid and not crystalize,” Lloyd said.

What makes one season’s sap more sugary than the next?

“That’s a mystery,” Richardson said with a laugh.

“I’ve asked people smarter than me and they haven’t been able to give me a good answer. Sugar content and the sap flow, we never know.”

That uncertainty is old hat for Richardson, a sixth-generation syrup maker.

“Sometimes I think I’d be further ahead just to sell wood than syrup,” he laughed. “But it’s in our blood. It’s wonderful to be out in the bush and watch that forest wake up in the spring.”

It’s not just about selling the syrup. It’s also about selling the experience.

After two quiet pandemic years, tourists have returned to area maple bushes and sugar shacks in droves. The “family maple experience” at Richardson’s — a daylong outing that sees participants tap trees, collect and boil sap, and enjoy a pancake lunch — routinely sells out in advance.

“It’s been a hit so far,” Richardson said. “It’s more than just the typical walk through the sugar bush.”

The family added the “maple experience” to the farm’s longstanding sugar bush tours in 2018, winning a regional tourism award.

“It’s a lot of work to prepare, I won’t sugarcoat that,” he said. “But we’re ready to host people and let them enjoy a sweet moment at the farm.”

Westfield’s popular maple syrup program is all about education.

“Everybody’s really eager to get outside and do something different,” said Lloyd, a geologist by trade who for 20 years has demonstrated the finer points of collecting sap the “old school” way, in metal buckets hanging off the trees.

“Nobody does that anymore,” he said. “They all use plastic tubing.”

Part of the fun for Chambers is sharing his enthusiasm for maple syrup with his customers. He likes to say that just as no two beers are alike, no two syrups have exactly the same flavour profile.

“Every soil that we have in North America will give you a different flavour,” said Chambers, who says the liquid gold he produces has “a caramelly maple flavour.”

“Nothing saying that mine’s any better than anybody else’s,” he added. “If you don’t like mine, do not stop there. Try someone else’s further away and you might like it.”

- With files from Jon Wells

J.P. Antonacci’s reporting on Haldimand and Norfolk is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative. jpantonacci@thespec.com