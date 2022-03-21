Toronto’s world-leading vaccination rate will help protect the city as mask requirement and other restrictions end, de Villa says

Amid concerns that most COVID-19 restrictions in Ontario have ended, Toronto’s public health chief is reassuring residents about the level of protection the city enjoys from its world-leading vaccination rate.

In a news release Monday, the city said Dr. Eileen de Villa will announce at a public health board meeting that “the City of Toronto leads global cities in second dose COVID-19 vaccination coverage among eligible residents 12 and older, 18 and older, and for all residents.”

She added: “Toronto’s high vaccination coverage for second doses, and increasing third or booster doses, puts us at the forefront of cities around the world to ensure our residents are better protected from COVID-19 and the serious consequences linked to this virus.”

However, “we need to continue to work collectively to reduce barriers globally to ensure that everyone, everywhere, has access to all these life-saving vaccines to ensure we are all protected from COVID-19.”