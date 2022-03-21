What you need to know to drive or fly across the Canada-U.S. border as more COVID restrictions get lifted

Yes, you still need to be fully vaccinated to cross the border into the U.S. or Canada. That means 14 days must have passed following your second shot of a recognized vaccine, or 14 days following a single shot of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Random testing at the Canadian border will continue, but those tested will not need to quarantine while awaiting their results.

“Fully vaccinated travellers may still continue to undergo random testing upon entry to Canada, but they are no longer required to quarantine while awaiting their results,” federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said, alongside Tourism Minister Randy Boissonnault and Transport Minister Omar Alghabra.

Do I still need to use the ArriveCAN?

Yes. All travellers are required to use ArriveCAN to provide the mandatory travel information before and after entry into Canada. Register on the website or on the app — it is free.

ArriveCAN asks you to upload your identification, either passport or Nexis, your proof of vaccination including the dates it was taken, and before getting to the Canadian border you must enter your date and time of entry, screen for any symptoms, contacts, and provide a location for any possible quarantine requirement.

Do I still need my passport?

Yes. You will need to show your passport or Nexis card at the border crossing as well as the ArriveCAN app or documents.

Do I need a vaccine to enter the United States?

Yes. The U.S. Embassy requires all non-immigrant, non-U.S. citizens be fully vaccinated. If you are flying into the U.S., you will also need to provide a negative COVID test.

What happens if I think I have COVID before returning to Canada?

If you have symptoms, have had positive test result or are travelling with a person who does, you must isolate without delay in accordance with mandatory guidelines issued by Government of Canada border measures.

You are required to isolate, take a COVID-19 molecular test in Canada as directed, go straight to your place of isolation, report and monitor. Other restrictions are detailed on the government website.

What are the rules at Hamilton’s international airport?

The Hamilton International Airport says all COVID-19 health and safety measures are still in effect at the airport. These measures include: wearing a mask and face coverings while in the terminal as well as on-board any aircraft during the entire flight and while deplaning. In Ontario, you still have to wear a mask in “higher-risk” settings by law until at least April 27. Those include on transit, in seniors’ homes, health-care settings, jails, shelters and congregate living. What does change on April 1 is testing before entry to Canada.

Here’s a checklist of what you will need ready at the border coming into Canada after April 1:

Driving or flying, have the following items with you for assessment by a government official at the border.

Travel document entered in ArriveCAN (e.g. passport or Nexis).

— With files from Jeremy Kemeny, The Hamilton Spectator

Jennifer Moore is an editorial assistant at The Spectator. jmoore@thespec.com