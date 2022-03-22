Hamilton is in for a dicey commute Wednesday morning

Freezing rain, wind gusts and possible power outages are in Hamilton’s weather forecast for Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Tuesday, warning of freezing rain, wind gusts and rainfall for Hamilton and areas of southern Ontario from London to Toronto and Hamilton to north of Barrie.

Total rainfall amounts of 10 to 20 millimetres are likely, the agency says, adding that freezing rain should begin in the morning or afternoon before changing to rain in the afternoon or evening.

Wednesday’s daytime high is 1 C. Areas near Lake Ontario are expected to be warmer.