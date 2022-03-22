Mixed message on masks risks confusing transit riders, say experts

The Star observed that while most of the dozens of people who travelled through Union’s transit-related York GO Transit concourse were wearing masks, as many as one in five were not. Meanwhile, there was no masking requirement for the dozens of people dining in the food court one level below and visible from the concourse.

Anne Marie Aikins, a spokesperson for Metrolinx, the provincial agency that operates GO and UP Express service out of Union, acknowledged some visitors “may get a little confused.”

She said that over the course of the pandemic 90 to 95 per cent of GO and UP customers have complied with the mask mandate, but the agency will be watching closely to see whether that declines this week.

Aikins said Metrolinx has ramped up its communications about the ongoing mask requirement using on-board and in-station announcements, signage and digital communications on social media and elsewhere. Agency staff will also have masks available for customers who didn’t bring their own.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said that the city-owned transit agency has also increased its messaging about the continued need to wear masks and is giving out face coverings to those who need them.

But the TTC has no plans to step up enforcement of its mask rule. He said the agency will continue to take an education-first approach, which it has deemed necessary because some customers have legitimate medical exemptions and issuing fines could unfairly harm riders with fixed incomes.

Green said the strategy has worked so far, and at least 95 per cent of riders wear masks.

“We know that throughout the pandemic, TTC customers have shown a clear willingness to do the right thing … even without the heavy hand of strict enforcement or tickets,” he said.

Some TTC riders reported being pleasantly surprised to see that most passengers were still wearing masks on Monday.

Amanjeev Sethi, a software engineer who lives downtown, is nervous about catching COVID-19 on transit because he has a baby at home who can’t be vaccinated.

But on his trip to an appointment on the 501 Queen route Monday morning, he didn’t see anyone not wearing a mask.

“I was delighted and relieved,” he said. “Others wearing masks gives me confidence.”

