Today’s coronavirus news: Europe hit after ‘brutally’ easing curbs, WHO says; New Zealand to remove mandates as Omicron wanes

6:05 a.m. China imposed its fifth lockdown over about the past two weeks to stamp out a rise in COVID-19 cases. The nation is pushing to build more than 60 makeshift hospitals across its provinces.

A full temporary lockdown was put in place on Tangshan City, a steel hub in China’s northern Hebei province, according to local authorities. The restrictions started on March 22 with residents not allowed to leave their buildings until further notice.

Shanghai’s government dismissed online rumours that it will impose a citywide lockdown on the financial capital for one week while mandating further tests for residents in some areas on Wednesday and Thursday.

6 a.m. New Zealand will remove many of its COVID-19 pandemic mandates over the next two weeks as an outbreak of the Omicron variant begins to wane.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Wednesday that people will no longer need to be vaccinated to visit places like retail stores, restaurants and bars from April 4. Gone, too, will be a requirement to scan QR barcodes at those venues.

A vaccine mandate will be scrapped for some workers — including teachers, police officers and waiters — though it will continue for health care and aged-care workers, border workers and corrections officers.

Also gone from Friday is a limit on outdoor crowds of 100. That will allow some concerts and big sporting events like marathons to resume. An indoor limit of 100 people will be raised to 200 people, and could later be removed altogether.

Remaining in place is a requirement that people wear masks in many enclosed spaces, including in stores, on public transport and, for children aged 8 and over, in school classrooms.

Ardern said the government's actions over the past two years to limit the spread of the coronavirus had saved thousands of lives and helped the economy.

“But while we’ve been successful, it’s also been bloody hard," Ardern said.