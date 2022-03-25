Read more from The Associated Press.

5:50 a.m. Niagara Health placed 85 unvaccinated employees on unpaid leaves of absence this week, two weeks ahead of its April 7 deadline for staff to either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face termination.

The hospital system, which employs about 5,000 people, didn’t say how many of the 85 are doctors or nurses.

“Since Niagara Health announced our plans for a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy in October 2021, our workforce vaccination rate has increased from 92.8 per cent to 98.2 per cent as of March 24,” said executive vice-president Flo Paladino, in an email.

She said the number of staff who refuse to be vaccinated “continues to decline, and we expect it to decrease further leading up to April 7.”

5:40 a.m. As coronavirus infections rise in some parts of the world, experts are watching for a potential new COVID-19 surge in the U.S. — and wondering how long it will take to detect.

Despite disease monitoring improvements over the last two years, they say, some recent developments don’t bode well:

—As more people take rapid COVID-19 tests at home, fewer people are getting the gold-standard tests that the government relies on for case counts.

—The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will soon use fewer labs to look for new variants.

—Health officials are increasingly focusing on hospital admissions, which rise only after a surge has arrived.

—A wastewater surveillance program remains a patchwork that cannot yet be counted on for the data needed to understand coming surges.

—White House officials say the government is running out of funds for vaccines, treatments and testing.

“We’re not in a great situation,” said Jennifer Nuzzo, a Brown University pandemic researcher.

5:35 a.m. Candidates for Philippine congressional seats and thousands of smaller races started campaigning Friday with police watching closely due to past violence and to enforce a pandemic ban on handshakes, hugging and tightly packed crowds that are a hallmark of the country’s often circus-like campaigns.

Campaigning for the presidency and other high-profile races began last month. Nearly 66 million Filipinos in the country and more than 1.6 million abroad have registered to vote in the May 9 elections for more than 18,000 local government and congressional posts.

Social media has become a key battleground for votes after two years of lockdowns and home quarantine restrictions in a Southeast Asian country that was hit hard by coronavirus outbreaks. The last alarming spike occurred in January before easing with an intensified vaccination campaign. Many fear election disinformation could worsen in a country regarded as one of the world’s top internet users.

5:10 a.m. Youth hockey players must wear masks in dressing rooms and coaches also need to don them on the bench until the end of the season to help curb the spread of COVID-19, the Ontario Hockey Federation has announced.

Even though the province has lifted mask mandates in most public settings as of last Monday, the federation — which governs the Greater Toronto Hockey League (GTHL), Minor Hockey Alliance of Ontario, and the Ontario Women’s Hockey Association, among others — said it will continue with face coverings and that it “has a zero-tolerance policy for any form of harassment or bullying as it relates to masking decisions.”

In a March 23 memo, the federation notes that while players at the junior and senior levels, the most competitive, are exempt, it “strongly recommends they continue to mask.”

5 a.m. Quebec Premier François Legault says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Legault announced on social media he started to feel symptoms on Thursday and tested positive later in the day.

The 64-year-old premier says he’s feeling good and will work remotely for the next five days as per public health guidelines.