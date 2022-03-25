'HEALTH CONSEQUENCES': Costco recall of gel pads, Canadian Tire recall of snowblowers and Toys R Us recall of bike helmets trigger Health Canada warning to shoppers

Health Canada is warning shoppers about a series of recalls impacting some big-name stores.
The first recall involves Dimensions Bluetooth Speaker Helmets sold at Toys R Us stores.
The helmets are black with black straps and a black buckle. The white label on the inside of the helmet contains the Item # ACTGEAR-238BTS in the bottom left corner, according to the Health Canada recall "warning."
The affected helmets do not comply with the U.S. CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets, posing a risk of head injury, Health Canada said.
As of March 10, 2022, the company has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada and the United States.
"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact Sakar International, Inc. for a free replacement helmet," Health Canada said.
Another recall involves the Yardworks 15-Amp Electric Corded Snowblower, 22-inch, sold at Canadian Tire. The batch numbers are located on the back of the product.
The power cable on the affected units may become brittle and break when exposed to temperatures below -20C, leading to a potential electric shock injury, Health Canada said in its recall warning.
As of March 10, 2022, the company has received six reports of incidents relating to the power cord becoming brittle and breaking in Canada, and no reports of injuries.
"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and return them to any Canadian Tire Store for a full refund," Health Canada said.
For more information, consumers may contact the Canadian Tire Call Centre by telephone at 1-800-387-8803. The call centre is open Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. EST and on Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST.
Another recall — a voluntary one — involves the Philips HeartStart Home Defibrillator - English or French sold at Costco stores.
Philips Healthcare informed Health Canada of a voluntary recall of AED gel pads for HS1/OnSite/Home AED units.
Health Canada describes this recall as a Type II, "meaning it is a situation where the use of (or exposure to) a recalled device may cause temporary adverse health consequences, or where there is not a significant probability of serious adverse health consequences," according to a statement on the Costco recall page.
Between 2010 and 2021, Philips shipped more than five million sets of AED gel pads and received a total of 115 complaints about gel pads presenting with peeling or melted appearances, according to the statement.
Last year, a total of 84 reports were made.
Costco members can continue to use the Home AED and pads as-is, according to the directions provided in the following notice, or use this link or QR code to complete an online form that will allow Philips to ship a set of free replacement pads per AED device registered, once available
If you have not received the FAQ by email or require more information about this voluntary recall, please email Philips Canada directly at hs1.canada@philips.com.
Health Canada is warning shoppers about a series of recalls impacting some big-name stores.
The first recall involves Dimensions Bluetooth Speaker Helmets sold at Toys R Us stores.
The helmets are black with black straps and a black buckle. The white label on the inside of the helmet contains the Item # ACTGEAR-238BTS in the bottom left corner, according to the Health Canada recall "warning."
The affected helmets do not comply with the U.S. CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets, posing a risk of head injury, Health Canada said.
As of March 10, 2022, the company has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada and the United States.
"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact Sakar International, Inc. for a free replacement helmet," Health Canada said.
Another recall involves the Yardworks 15-Amp Electric Corded Snowblower, 22-inch, sold at Canadian Tire. The batch numbers are located on the back of the product.
The power cable on the affected units may become brittle and break when exposed to temperatures below -20C, leading to a potential electric shock injury, Health Canada said in its recall warning.
As of March 10, 2022, the company has received six reports of incidents relating to the power cord becoming brittle and breaking in Canada, and no reports of injuries.
"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and return them to any Canadian Tire Store for a full refund," Health Canada said.
For more information, consumers may contact the Canadian Tire Call Centre by telephone at 1-800-387-8803. The call centre is open Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. EST and on Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST.
Another recall — a voluntary one — involves the Philips HeartStart Home Defibrillator - English or French sold at Costco stores.
Philips Healthcare informed Health Canada of a voluntary recall of AED gel pads for HS1/OnSite/Home AED units.
Health Canada describes this recall as a Type II, "meaning it is a situation where the use of (or exposure to) a recalled device may cause temporary adverse health consequences, or where there is not a significant probability of serious adverse health consequences," according to a statement on the Costco recall page.
Between 2010 and 2021, Philips shipped more than five million sets of AED gel pads and received a total of 115 complaints about gel pads presenting with peeling or melted appearances, according to the statement.
Last year, a total of 84 reports were made.
Costco members can continue to use the Home AED and pads as-is, according to the directions provided in the following notice, or use this link or QR code to complete an online form that will allow Philips to ship a set of free replacement pads per AED device registered, once available
If you have not received the FAQ by email or require more information about this voluntary recall, please email Philips Canada directly at hs1.canada@philips.com.
Health Canada is warning shoppers about a series of recalls impacting some big-name stores.
The first recall involves Dimensions Bluetooth Speaker Helmets sold at Toys R Us stores.
The helmets are black with black straps and a black buckle. The white label on the inside of the helmet contains the Item # ACTGEAR-238BTS in the bottom left corner, according to the Health Canada recall "warning."
The affected helmets do not comply with the U.S. CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets, posing a risk of head injury, Health Canada said.
As of March 10, 2022, the company has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada and the United States.
"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact Sakar International, Inc. for a free replacement helmet," Health Canada said.
Another recall involves the Yardworks 15-Amp Electric Corded Snowblower, 22-inch, sold at Canadian Tire. The batch numbers are located on the back of the product.
The power cable on the affected units may become brittle and break when exposed to temperatures below -20C, leading to a potential electric shock injury, Health Canada said in its recall warning.
As of March 10, 2022, the company has received six reports of incidents relating to the power cord becoming brittle and breaking in Canada, and no reports of injuries.
"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and return them to any Canadian Tire Store for a full refund," Health Canada said.
For more information, consumers may contact the Canadian Tire Call Centre by telephone at 1-800-387-8803. The call centre is open Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. EST and on Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST.
Another recall — a voluntary one — involves the Philips HeartStart Home Defibrillator - English or French sold at Costco stores.
Philips Healthcare informed Health Canada of a voluntary recall of AED gel pads for HS1/OnSite/Home AED units.
Health Canada describes this recall as a Type II, "meaning it is a situation where the use of (or exposure to) a recalled device may cause temporary adverse health consequences, or where there is not a significant probability of serious adverse health consequences," according to a statement on the Costco recall page.
Between 2010 and 2021, Philips shipped more than five million sets of AED gel pads and received a total of 115 complaints about gel pads presenting with peeling or melted appearances, according to the statement.
Last year, a total of 84 reports were made.
Costco members can continue to use the Home AED and pads as-is, according to the directions provided in the following notice, or use this link or QR code to complete an online form that will allow Philips to ship a set of free replacement pads per AED device registered, once available
If you have not received the FAQ by email or require more information about this voluntary recall, please email Philips Canada directly at hs1.canada@philips.com.