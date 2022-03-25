'HEALTH CONSEQUENCES': Costco recall of gel pads, Canadian Tire recall of snowblowers and Toys R Us recall of bike helmets trigger Health Canada warning to shoppers

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and return them to any Canadian Tire Store for a full refund," Health Canada said.

For more information, consumers may contact the Canadian Tire Call Centre by telephone at 1-800-387-8803. The call centre is open Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. EST and on Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST.

Another recall — a voluntary one — involves the Philips HeartStart Home Defibrillator - English or French sold at Costco stores.

Philips Healthcare informed Health Canada of a voluntary recall of AED gel pads for HS1/OnSite/Home AED units.

Health Canada describes this recall as a Type II, "meaning it is a situation where the use of (or exposure to) a recalled device may cause temporary adverse health consequences, or where there is not a significant probability of serious adverse health consequences," according to a statement on the Costco recall page.

Between 2010 and 2021, Philips shipped more than five million sets of AED gel pads and received a total of 115 complaints about gel pads presenting with peeling or melted appearances, according to the statement.

Last year, a total of 84 reports were made.

Costco members can continue to use the Home AED and pads as-is, according to the directions provided in the following notice, or use this link or QR code to complete an online form that will allow Philips to ship a set of free replacement pads per AED device registered, once available

If you have not received the FAQ by email or require more information about this voluntary recall, please email Philips Canada directly at hs1.canada@philips.com.