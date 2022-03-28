'BE TRANSPARENT': Metro, Food Basics, Adonis and other Ontario grocery stores provide update on COVID-19 policy. Here's what shoppers should know

More Ontario stores are providing updates on their COVID-19 policies.

Just a few days after it was revealed that many Ontario grocery stores will no longer make public the number of COVID-19 cases in its stores along with the locations impacted, Metro, which runs Metro, Food Basics, Adonis and other grocery stores, has said it will continue to make known cases public and available to shoppers.

"At this time, Metro does not plan to make any changes to our COVID-19 case tracking process," spokesperson Stephanie Bonk said Monday (March 28).

Metro says it updates the COVID-19 tracker "daily to be transparent with you where we have been notified of cases of COVID-19 in our food stores and distribution centres. Out of respect and for confidentiality reasons, we will never release any personal information about persons who are infected. We will always do everything we can to support our colleagues and ensure their safety, and the safety of our customers as well. Out of an abundance of caution, each case that is reported is analyzed and the appropriate cleaning and disinfection measures are applied."

Stores such as RONA and Lowe's however, who like Metro, have been providing timely updates regarding COVID-19 cases in its stores since 2020, have said that as of March 18, it will no longer be updating its publicly-available list of cases in stores.

These decisions come as there remains a steady stream of COVID-19 related deaths in the province.

"As public health measures ease, increased levels of transmission are not unexpected since the SARS-CoV-2 virus is still circulating widely," said Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, in her March 25 update. "Laboratory test positivity during the latest 7 day period (Mar 16-22, 2022) was 14.5 per cent, indicating still widespread activity across the country".

McDonald's and Loblaw Companies Limited, whose stores include No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore and Shoppers Drug Mart, last year decided to no longer make public COVID-19 cases in its stores.

Farm Boy however, has neither confirmed nor denied whether its stores are still publicly reporting cases.