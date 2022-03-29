Bruce Arthur: New evidence that hospital pressured to axe doctor who criticized Ford government on pandemic

To be clear, Fallis never said the premier called the hospital; he merely said he was told so by hospital leadership, which then changed its story. After one guest column in Healthy Debate in September 2020, the hospital communications team created a plan to reach out to government in stages: the local MPP, the ministry of health and Christine Elliott’s office, the premier’s office, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown’s office, and the chair of the hospital board. In November 2020, after hospital complaints over media appearances, Fallis and Osler leadership came to an agreement that he would no longer represent himself as a representative of William Osler.

And then Fallis gave a TV interview on Friday, Jan. 14, 2021 in which he stated — correctly then, correctly now — that funding ICU beds did not create commensurate ICU staff, following a provincial photo-op on beds. The following Monday Fallis was told he was out of the job. And on the Friday, he was told why.

“There’s just no conceivable way that two of the most senior people in the hospital reached the decision to withdraw my contract on a Saturday, and then when I meet with them six days later on a Friday, they’ve completely lost track of the facts,” says Fallis.

Again, he is not complaining. Fallis stayed on at Osler to help transition his replacement into the role, stayed through the third wave, and is still gainfully employed as an ICU doctor at a different hospital. But he lost a job where he was an asset to the community under tremendous pressure, and excelled. It sure looks like Fallis paid a price for advocacy in one grotty corner of this system, under a government with a fondness for pressure and whose media allies regularly attacked government critics in the pandemic.

It’s easy to say this is just how power works, but especially in a pandemic, should it? Multiple doctors have told me they preferred not to openly criticize the government due to what happened to Fallis. Funding as a pressure point would also explain why hospital CEOs were so universally circumspect even as their institutions were, and are, put under pressure.

“I think it’s important in three big ways,” says Fallis. “The first is doctors and other health-care professionals have the ability to advocate on behalf of patients, and on behalf of the communities they serve. And if that advocacy is felt to lead to potential disciplinary action, it’s going to disappear.

“The second is in a universal health-care system, you can’t be in a scenario where the hospital is adjusting how they behave based on the threat of losing capital funding ... the hospital system belongs to everyone, not the government of the day.

“And the third reason, and the one that like I feel quite strongly about, is we see around the world that good democracies are a fragile thing. The Trump era in the U.S. and the challenges being faced in Europe: it’s not easy, and if you start to let things slide and allow governments to use heavy-handed pressure tactics on their own public institutions in an effort to muzzle dissenting opinions, to me, that’s a massive problem. And equally, if people just say don’t push back against it, then we all lose out on that.”

In fairness it’s not Jan. 6 at the Capitol, but it’s one tree in what seems like a forest. Brooks Fallis isn’t complaining, but then, he never was. He’s just doing what he’s done all along: point out bigger problems, and hope somebody listens. Maybe we will.

