'STOP USING IMMEDIATELY': Toys R Us recall involving toddler toys and recall of men's steel toe shoes trigger Health Canada warnings over choking and injury hazards

A large recall involving more than 2,300 units of a certain toy products sold at stores across Canada is impacting Toys R Us and other stores, while another involves a well-known brand of safety shoes.
Toys R Us Canada has indicated on its website that models of the B. toys Wooden Activity Toddler Walker - Walk 'n' Learn were sold at the Canadian stores.
The recall involves models BX2008, BX2095 and BX2126.
The product is a wooden activity walker with yellow sides, blue wheels and multicoloured activity features on the front. Models BX2008 and BX2095 are similar and have an orange plastic backing. Model BX2126 has the same front but the back has been updated to only have a canvas base, according to the Health Canada recall warning.
The nut securing the wheel can loosen, potentially causing the wheel, bolt and bearing to detach, releasing small parts and posing a "choking hazard," Health Canada said.
As of March 10 2022, the company has received two reports of incidents in Canada, and no reports of injuries. In the Unites States, the company has received 4 reports of incidents and no reports of injuries.
This recall is also impacting Winners, HomeSense and Marshalls stores, according to TJX companies.
"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled toy and use pliers or an adjustable wrench to check the tightness of the bolts and nuts securing the wheels," Health Canada said. "If needed, consumers can request a repair kit from Battat at no extra costs, which will include the tools and hardware needed to complete the repair."
For more information, consumers may contact Maison Battat Inc. at 1-844-963-2479 between 9:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at recalls@battatco.com or by visiting the company’s website at www.battatco.com and click on 'Recalls' located at the bottom of the page for more information.
The company reported that 2,360 units of the affected product were sold in Canada and 16,834 were sold in the United States.
Another recall involves Mellow Walk Quentin Men’s steel-toe Quentin boots size 9.5 and 11.
Sizes 9.5 and 11 of the Quentin steel toe models did not meet the CSA compliance test for impact performance as set out in CSA standard Z195-14, according to Health Canada's warning.
As of March 21, 2022, the company has received no reports of injuries or incidents in Canada.
The company reported that 4,204 units of the affected products were sold in Canada between April and November of last year.
"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled and dispose of it," Health Canada said.
For more information, consumers may contact Mellow Walk by telephone at Customer Service: 800-650-6804 or by email at orders@mellowwalk.com or visit the company website https://www.mellowwalk.com/.
As of March 21, 2022, the company has received no reports of injuries or incidents in Canada.
