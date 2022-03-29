'STOP USING IMMEDIATELY': Toys R Us recall involving toddler toys and recall of men's steel toe shoes trigger Health Canada warnings over choking and injury hazards

For more information, consumers may contact Maison Battat Inc. at 1-844-963-2479 between 9:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at recalls@battatco.com or by visiting the company’s website at www.battatco.com and click on 'Recalls' located at the bottom of the page for more information.

The company reported that 2,360 units of the affected product were sold in Canada and 16,834 were sold in the United States.

Another recall involves Mellow Walk Quentin Men’s steel-toe Quentin boots size 9.5 and 11.

Sizes 9.5 and 11 of the Quentin steel toe models did not meet the CSA compliance test for impact performance as set out in CSA standard Z195-14, according to Health Canada's warning.

As of March 21, 2022, the company has received no reports of injuries or incidents in Canada.

The company reported that 4,204 units of the affected products were sold in Canada between April and November of last year.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled and dispose of it," Health Canada said.

For more information, consumers may contact Mellow Walk by telephone at Customer Service: 800-650-6804 or by email at orders@mellowwalk.com or visit the company website https://www.mellowwalk.com/.

