In late December as the fifth or Omicron wave of the pandemic hit, free PCR testing was limited to front-line health-care workers and others at highest risk of infection. That wave of COVID-19 drove up the number of daily cases and overwhelmed the provincial testing system.

Since then, Premier Doug Ford’s government has been deploying more rapid tests as a substitute for PCR tests, which are the gold standard for detecting COVID-19.

Ontario’s public laboratory system is now operating well below maximum capacity which means there is room to increase testing, Mehra said. And increased PCR testing, which is tracked. would be a good way to monitor the current COVID-19 surge driven by the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron, she said. Rapid testing is not tracked.

“It’s obvious that a sixth wave is upon us … and that’s not good for reopening,” said Liberal House Leader and health critic John Fraser (Ottawa South), joining the coalition’s push for more PCR testing.

But Elliott’s office said eligibility for PCR tests is not being changed, with the testing “readily available to those living and working in the highest-risk settings.”

That includes health-care workers seeing patients, the families of those health-care workers, emergency room patients, hospital outpatients who require diagnostic tests, a temporary foreign worker living in a congregate setting, anyone pregnant or homeless, home and community care workers, and police, firefighters and paramedics.

“Individuals with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 are presumed positive and should follow isolation and/or self-monitoring guidelines,” said Hilkene.

“We have complemented this with a robust rapid testing strategy, and continue to make five million rapid tests available to the general public every week, including at assessment centres for those that don’t require a PCR test,” she added.

Rob Ferguson is a Toronto-based reporter covering Ontario politics for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @robferguson1