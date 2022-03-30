‘We’re really heading into the storm’: Wastewater readings show Ontario has entered 6th COVID wave

He said he is not surprised we are entering another wave given that the province decided to drop mask mandates “at the very worst possible time” and decreased the self-quarantine period to five days when many people remain infectious beyond that time.

“We know factually that that will accomplish one thing: it will put infectious people back in places where they can infect others.”

The wastewater analysis is not the only signal that Ontario is in another wave.

Although Ontario is processing a fraction of the PCR tests it was handling late last year, the province has continued to conduct targeted testing in vulnerable settings. And the tests that are being done have been coming back positive increasingly more often, with average PCR test positivity up to about 14 per cent from a low of around nine per cent in late-February.

The growth is also showing up as a rise in reported outbreaks in these vulnerable settings, with 140 seniors’ homes reporting active outbreaks as of Wednesday, up from a low of 85 on March 15.

One clear signal that a new wave is well underway has little to do with PCR testing or wastewater — it’s the fact more people are already showing up sick in hospital, up to nearly 800 COVID-19 hospitalizations this week from around 600 just 10 days ago.

In the past, hospital trends have tended to lag behind changes in general infection rates, reflecting the time it takes for patients to get sick enough to seek care — an increasing hospital burden is a sign the new wave may have been building for some time.

Furness noted that due to the virus’s increased transmissibility, people prone to poor health outcomes and who, up until now had managed to stay safe, are in a risky situation.

“If you are really high risk,” he said, “the pandemic is not over for you.”

Kenyon Wallace is a Toronto-based investigative reporter for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @KenyonWallace or reach him via email: kwallace@thestar.ca

Ed Tubb is an assignment editor and a contributor focused on crime and justice for the Star. He is based in Toronto. Follow him on Twitter: @edtubb