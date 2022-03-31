'Return them to the store': Health Canada warning shoppers after Dollarama recall involving water bottles and Decathlon recall of kids' clothes due to multiple safety hazards

A number of products are being pulled from shelves across some of Canada's more popular stores due to a number of health and safety concerns being identified by Health Canada.

The first recall involves the Paw Patrol Plastic Drinking bottle sold at Dollarama.

The bottle itself comes in four colours (red, blue, purple and pink) which has a removable cap that comes in one of the following colours: Blue, Teal, Red, Pink, according to the Health Canada recall warning.

They can be identified by the sticker at the bottom of the bottle displaying the following information: Code: 10-3025349; UPC: 00667888142255, Volume: 16OZ/473 ml.