'Return them to the store': Health Canada warning shoppers after Dollarama recall involving water bottles and Decathlon recall of kids' clothes due to multiple safety hazards

A number of products are being pulled from shelves across some of Canada's more popular stores due to a number of health and safety concerns being identified by Health Canada.
The first recall involves the Paw Patrol Plastic Drinking bottle sold at Dollarama.
The bottle itself comes in four colours (red, blue, purple and pink) which has a removable cap that comes in one of the following colours: Blue, Teal, Red, Pink, according to the Health Canada recall warning.
They can be identified by the sticker at the bottom of the bottle displaying the following information: Code: 10-3025349; UPC: 00667888142255, Volume: 16OZ/473 ml.
"The removable tip of the cap on certain bottles may come loose if firmly pulled on, posing a choking hazard," Health Canada states.
As of March 22, 2022, the company has received one report of an incident in Canada, and no reports of injuries.
"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bottles with affected cap and return them to the stores where they purchased them for a refund," Health Canada said.
For more information, consumers may contact Dollarama by telephone at 1-888-365-4266, Monday to Friday from 09:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET., by email at ( clientservice@dollarama.com) or visit the company website (https://www.dollarama.com/en-CA/ or https://www.dollarama.com/fr-CA/).
Another recall involves the OLAIAN kids’ surf ponchos in various styles and colours sold at Decathlon.
"These products do not meet the flammability requirements for children’s sleepwear of the Children’s Sleepwear Regulations," the recall warning states. "Loose-fitting children’s sleepwear can contact ignition sources such as stove elements, candles, and matches more readily than tight-fitting sleepwear, and once ignited will burn rapidly, potentially resulting in severe burns to large areas of the child’s body."
As of March 7, 2022, the company has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled kid’s ponchos and contact the nearest point of sale for a refund, Health Canada added.
Consumers may contact Decathlon Canada Inc. by telephone toll-free at 1-844-533-3322, Monday to Friday from 10 am to 6 pm, by email at onlineservice@decathlon.ca or visit the company's website.
