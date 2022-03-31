Ontario’s sixth wave is here, and so are anti-viral Paxlovid pills. But they’re not getting to enough high-risk people

But because the treatment can interact with other medications, doctors and pharmacists need to evaluate each patient and adjust doses or pause other drugs as necessary, said Kelly Grindrod, a pharmacist and University of Waterloo professor.

A recent study of unvaccinated patients published in the New England Journal of Medicine found the drug reduced severe COVID outcomes by 89 per cent, compared to a group that got placebos. The science table reviewed this evidence and developed a set of criteria for who will benefit from the drug.

“It’s really great in that high-risk target population but it’s not a magic pill for everybody,” said Grindrod. While technically those people who are eligible for treatment are also eligible for PCR testing, many don’t know this pathway is available, she added.

“Imagine a rural, remote or fly-in community. That’s exactly who should be getting Paxlovid because it’s very hard to get (patients), if they do get critically ill, out to the level of care that they need. But we aren’t setting it up that way.”

In some places, it’s an eight-hour drive — for the patient or by courier — to get Paxlovid from a dispensing centre, said Dr. Kate Miller, a family physician who works at Guelph General Hospital and Listowel Memorial Hospital.

“The further you move away from southern Ontario, the harder it becomes,” said Miller, but she added that many of the reasons leading to low uptake of Paxlovid in Ontario “are across the board, whether you live three blocks from a Paxlovid dispensing centre or 600 kilometres.”

Dr. Mustafa Hirji, acting medical officer of health for Niagara Region, said a main stumbling block to access to Paxlovid to date has been public awareness.

“It is not reaching the most vulnerable people,” Hirji said. “Very few doses are actually going out.” He noted that it’s also a challenge to get the medication to unvaccinated people because they are less likely to see their illness as a threat.

He added that the Ontario government’s recent lifting of most public health restrictions is feeding into the notion that the pandemic is no longer a concern and that people don’t need to seek treatment if they start to feel sick.

“There needs to be much stronger messaging either by the province or by Ontario Health, who is responsible for treatment, to really promote the availability of treatment by messaging to people who are eligible,” Hirji said. “I think that’s going to require giving a sense that this pandemic is still going on and people need to be taking COVID-19 seriously.”

If you are high-risk and think you might have COVID, you can go to one of over 80 assessment centres and get a PCR or rapid test, even if you are not near one of the roughly two dozen distribution hubs. Your family doctor can also refer you to one of the assessment centres.

If you are positive and eligible for Paxlovid, health-care workers will work with you to get it couriered, if necessary.

At one of the hubs, Michael Garron Hospital in east Toronto, eligible high-risk patients can get a rapid test at the assessment centre and, if they are positive, receive Paxlovid right away.

“The goal is to try and do it at the clinic, because that five days is such a tight turnaround time,” said Dr. Jeff Powis, the hospital’s medical director of infection prevention and control.

“We have really started ramping up the number of people we’re giving medications to over the last weeks as the number of people with COVID starts increasing again,” Powis said, noting that some of those patients were unvaccinated, and he wants this group to know about this drug.

“You’ve chosen to be unvaccinated, that’s OK, there’s no prejudice here. I just want to make sure that if you do get COVID, we keep you out of the hospital.”

Pai, an associate professor of medicine at McMaster University, is ensuring her high-risk patients, many of whom have complex medical conditions, know they are eligible for Paxlovid and have a step-by-step plan on how to access it should they get COVID.

She advises people who may be at high risk for severe disease to also have a plan by checking with their pharmacist or family physician about their eligibility — before they show any COVID symptoms — and to find out where they can get Paxlovid.

Pai said she knows some patients who were eligible for the medication, but who didn’t access it, have gotten very ill with COVID. Language barriers, mobility issues and living in a rural area play a role, but in most cases, patients were unaware there was a medication that could help them, she said.

She said more primary care doctors, pharmacists and walk-in medical clinic physicians need to know how to direct patients to Paxlovid, “to make sure that everybody who can talk to a patient is empowered with this knowledge.”

Kenyon Wallace is a Toronto-based investigative reporter for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @KenyonWallace or reach him via email: kwallace@thestar.ca

Megan Ogilvie is a Toronto-based health reporter for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @megan_ogilvie

May Warren is a Toronto-based breaking news reporter for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @maywarren11