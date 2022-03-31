Province’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table to be folded into Public Health Ontario

It was that direct, straight-talk approach that has made the science table a success, said Dr. Art Slutsky, a professor of medicine at the University of Toronto and a member of the table. And it’s that approach he doesn’t want to see lost under the umbrella of government.

“I don’t know yet how it’s going to work out. I think there are things that can be put into place that could ensure to some extent that the independence (of the table) takes place,” he said. “I’d like to see it be very clear that when the table comes up with findings that we would be able to let the public know about it. And that someone high up at PHO can’t say hmm, I’m not sure we can send it out. If that happens, that’s not acceptable.”

NDP health critic France Gélinas (Nickel Belt) lauded the science table as a “great help” through the pandemic, but said folding it into PHO “will be a step backwards in the level of trust that people have into public health and public health directors at a time when we’re entering the sixth wave.”

At the same time, she said the move will likely benefit the government agency, which has experienced an exodus of employees and senior executives in both the years leading up to, and during, the pandemic.

In July 2020, just as the province was recovering from the first wave, PHO’s then-president and CEO Dr. Peter Donnelly announced he would be stepping down from the role after taking a medical leave in early April of that year and returning to his home country of the U.K.

Less than a year later, in December 2020, Dr. Shelley Deeks, who made headlines when she revealed that the provincial government had rejected PHO’s recommendations when bringing in its colour-coded COVID-19 public health restriction plan, left to take a job as Nova Scotia’s Public Health Surveillance Medical Officer of Health.

And just last fall, Dr. Vanessa Allen, PHO’s then-chief of Medical Microbiology who spearheaded Ontario’s COVID testing and genomic sequencing, left to take up a position at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Liberal health critic John Fraser (Ottawa South) said he was also concerned about what impact the science table’s move into PHO, an organization he noted “has had attrition of qualified people,” would have on its independent voice.

“I just don’t see the value in it for the public. Their advice has been independent, straightforward, has been very clearly communicated by people like Peter Jüni and Steini Brown,” Fraser said.

While he understands such concerns, Jüni said they are overblown.

“I see that the co-chairs and the entire science table takes this very seriously and I really don’t believe the table would have any raison d’être, if these principles of transparency and independence would not continue to be followed. Then the table would basically lose its function,” he said.

