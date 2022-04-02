‘We are watching very carefully’: Ontario hospitals expect to see more kids with COVID

At CHEO (the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario) in Ottawa, since the beginning of the Omicron wave, “about 10 per cent of all of our admissions to hospital are kids testing positive for COVID,” said Dr. Lindy Samson, the hospital’s chief of staff.

“For about a third of those kids, that’s the sole reason for admission to hospital. And for about two-thirds, something else brought them in, which may or may not have been triggered by COVID,” she said. “We believe that in many of those children, COVID exacerbated an underlying condition and they may not have needed to come into hospital if they didn’t have” COVID.

While CHEO experienced an uptick in kids being admitted with the virus during the first two weeks of March, the trend did not continue through the rest of the month. Samson said with COVID wastewater readings going up, it’s critical to ensure eligible kids are vaccinated and maintain masking in indoor places, including schools.

Dr. Ram Singh, director of the pediatric critical care unit at the Children’s Hospital at London Health Sciences Centre, said he and his colleagues are watching the numbers carefully and co-ordinating with others in the province to ramp up capacity as needed this spring.

During the peak of the winter Omicron wave, Singh said the hospital faced a dual surge of COVID and RSV patients, forcing them to open additional pediatric ICU beds in surgical recovery areas that were empty following the cancellation of some pediatric surgeries.

“We looked for any extra space we could find,” he said. “If we start to see more cases coming in (this spring) we will need to activate those plans.”

According to Public Health Ontario, 73 kids 19 and younger were admitted to hospital for COVID between March 16 and March 30, including 46 children under five.

In January, as the Omicron wave was rising, 137 children were hospitalized with COVID from Jan. 6-20. During that time, the youngest kids were being admitted at a higher rate, with 77 kids under five hospitalized.

So far in the pandemic in Ontario, 1,385 children have been admitted to hospital with COVID, including 769 under the age five.

Dr. Steve Flindall, an emergency medicine physician in York Region, said while he hasn’t had to admit many children severely sick with COVID to hospital this spring, he is struck by the volume of young kids testing positive in the ER.

On a recent shift, Flindall said he spent about half his time seeing patients with COVID-like symptoms. And of those patients, half were children under five, many with high fevers. One had a fever so high it triggered a febrile seizure, he said.

“They can’t be vaccinated and with public health restrictions essentially being removed, they aren’t being protected in the community in any way.”

Data from Public Health Ontario shows a person with COVID under age 19 died during the last two weeks of March. To date, 15 children have died of COVID, according to provincial data.

