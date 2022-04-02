7 a.m. The winter Omicron surge has sent more kids with COVID-19 to Ontario hospitals than previous pandemic waves, and now some hospitals are starting to plan for a new uptick in children admitted with the virus.

Doctors say they anticipate a rise in pediatric hospitalizations following the swell of COVID infections seen since March break, fuelled by the new highly transmissible subvariant of Omicron and the removal of most public health measures in the province, including mandatory mask wearing.

While kids admitted to hospital with Omicron infections are not experiencing more severe symptoms compared to previous COVID variants, the province’s pediatric hospitals are again reviewing their capacity plans in case of a spring surge of patients, said Dr. Upton Allen, division head of infectious disease at the Hospital for Sick Children.

6:35 a.m. COVID-19 hospitalization numbers have plunged to their lowest levels since the early days of the pandemic, offering a much needed break to health care workers and patients alike following the omicron surge.

The number of patients hospitalized with the coronavirus has fallen more than 90 per cent in more than two months, and some hospitals are going days without a single COVID-19 patient in the ICU for the first time since early 2020.

The freed up beds are expected to help U.S. hospitals retain exhausted staff, treat non-COVID-19 patients more quickly and cut down on inflated costs. More family members can visit loved ones. And doctors hope to see a correction to the slide in pediatric visits, yearly checkups and cancer screenings.

6:15 a.m. Starting Friday, travellers to Canada who are considered fully vaccinated will no longer require COVID-19 tests in order to enter the country by air, land or water.

Federal officials announced the changes earlier this month, following warnings from the World Health Organization (WHO) about the rise in sequenced cases of the BA. 2, a subvariant of the Omicron strain that is seeing cases of COVID-19 rise globally, especially in parts of Asia.

The BA. 2 subvariant is driving cases here in Canada as well, plunging Quebec into a sixth wave of COVID-19 this week. COVID-19 continues to impact Ontario hospitals, that are reporting a rising number of employees testing positive for the virus in recent weeks.

“These increases are occurring despite reductions in testing in some countries, which means the cases we are seeing are just the tip of the iceberg,” said WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

6 a.m. Hong Kong authorities on Saturday asked the entire population of more than 7.4 million people to voluntarily test themselves for COVID-19 at home for three days in a row starting next week.

The announcement by Chief Executive Carrie Lam came as the southern Chinese city is struggling to contain its worst outbreak with authorities sending mixed signals about testing and lockdowns.

The prospect of further school closures and other disruptions has the government caught between calls for loosening restrictions and Beijing’s demand for an extreme “zero-COVID” approach mandating lockdowns and mass testing.

5:30 a.m. With Ontario’s mask mandate in the rearview mirror and a lack of widespread provincial testing, you may be wondering about the COVID-19 spread in your community.

In the absence of any official public database of COVID signals in the GTA’s sewage, the Toronto Star brings you its own COVID wastewater signal map to give you a sense as to whether cases are increasing, decreasing or remaining stable in your area.

The Star’s signal map uses data sourced from each GTA public health unit and the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table showing trends in sewersheds or wastewater catchment areas for each treatment plant across the region.

