Peterborough library started a CO2 monitor lending program and Toronto may soon follow

While it is true that high CO2 levels indoors do not infect people with COVID, they indicate that the risk of transmission is elevated should an infected person be in the room with you.

One potential way a CO2 reading could be misinterpreted is if there are HEPA filters in a room being monitored. HEPAs, which work to remove harmful particles from the air, including ones containing COVID and other viruses, do not impact CO2 levels. So a high CO2 reading may not be as noteworthy in a room with an air filtration system.

Another wrinkle is that CO2 levels are in constant flux. The more people breathing, screaming, singing, et cetera in a room at a given time, the higher the concentration of CO2 will be. If the indoor crowd thins, or a window or door is opened, the CO2 level will change.

Peterborough Public Health spells out the limitations of the devices in a fact sheet it hands out to people borrowing the monitors.

“Just because there are challenges with something, if it comes with some benefit, why wouldn’t you use it?” said Piggott. “Speedometers on the dashboards of your vehicle might be faulty or go wrong, are we to say you shouldn’t have access to them because sometimes they could be misleading?”

Monitors are useful, Piggott said, in helping people learn how well ventilated the places they are in are, so that they can exercise the appropriate caution when they share space with people.

“We think getting that information into the hands of people will be useful and empowering,” said Piggott. “They’ll be able to know, if they see CO2 levels climbing, when it’s time to put masks on, or better yet open a window, or get the furnace air blowing or an air filter on.”

