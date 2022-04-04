COVID finally caught up with you? Why it suddenly feels like the virus is everywhere

PCR tests were restricted during the height of the winter Omicron wave as the system quickly became overwhelmed with cases of the more contagious variant. Other provinces made similar moves, and Canada is currently administering an average of 1.06 daily tests per 1,000 people, according to figures from the scientific online publication Our World in Data, significantly less than comparable high-income countries, including the U.K. (10.11 per 1,000) and France (7.09 per 1,000).

Ontario’s Ministry of Health announced last week that a program to distribute free rapid tests at grocery stores and pharmacies, will be extended until at least July 31. Ministry spokesperson Anna Miller said in an email this works out to about five million rapid tests available to the general public each week, including at assessment centres for those that don’t require PCRs.

​​Health Minister Christine Elliott said at a press conference Thursday that a rise in cases was expected with the province opening up and the government is “staying the course” on lifting restrictions, given hospital capacity, high vaccination rates and new antiviral pills. Studies have shown that if people are vaccinated, they are far less likely to end up in the hospital, or die, if they do get COVID.

“We need to get on with our lives and learn to live with COVID,” Elliott told reporters.

But a recent paper published in the journal Infectious Disease Modelling, looking at cases and severe COVID outcomes from Jan. 1 to Feb. 9, estimated the number is more than twice as large as reported in Ontario, and 1.97 times higher in Toronto. The researchers also concluded that dropping public health restrictions will lead to a resurgence of cases.

More PCR testing is needed, said York University Professor Huaiping Zhu, the senior author on the study, “to let the people know the real situation.” This is important not only for individuals to protect themselves and others, but also for public health officials to make decisions, he added.

Natalie Mehra, executive director of the Ontario Health Coalition, a public health lobby organization that is calling for the province to reinstate wide public PCR testing, noted they are available to non-high-risk people who can afford to pay out of pocket at private labs, but not those in the lower-income, racialized communities who have been most impacted by COVID.

Without wider testing, “we’re now shooting in the dark,” she added.

But not everyone thinks expanding PCR testing is the best move at this point in the pandemic.

The function of PCR testing, an expensive resource, should be to identify and treat high-risk individuals to prevent hospitalization and further strain on the health-care system, says Dr. Zain Chagla, an infectious diseases doctor with McMaster University.

“Yes, we want to know how much COVID is in the community but that’s really a secondary goal to identifying people that are at highest risk,” Chagla said, adding expanding PCR tests might make it harder for these people to get them.

Furness agrees that testing without a clear objective won’t accomplish much.

“I believe we should be doing surveillance but simply opening up PCR tests does not make the pandemic go away, so you need to have a plan,” Furness said. “What we should do with that data is design interventions in order to protect people.”

With limited testing data, people are left to their own devices to estimate community spread. Photos of rapid antigen tests announcing a positive COVID result have become increasingly common on social media, adding to the sense that the virus is everywhere.

Steve Joordens, a psychology professor at the University of Toronto, attributes this feeling to the mere-exposure effect, a psychological phenomenon which finds that the more often people have been exposed to something, the more they believe it.

“If it’s on social media, or if we’re becoming more aware of people getting sick with COVID … even if it’s a few individuals, it gives us the sense that it’s really out there,” Joordens said.

That’s something ​​Julia Hanigsberg has definitely experienced over the last couple of weeks, feeling like everywhere she turns “there are people who are getting sick.”

But as president and CEO of Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital she’s also found that staff absenteeism has “more than doubled since last month” with about 20 per cent of physicians and five per cent of nurses either sick or isolating. There is other data out there, she noted, such as wastewater levels, but it seems harder than ever for the average person to figure out their own risk level.

So far, no one else in the Engel-Yan family has tested positive, but Ali is worried about her 11-year-old daughter Gavi, who has a disability that makes her more vulnerable to the disease.

She notes she actually wasn’t even required to test her teen, after she was exposed to COVID.

And, while she was fortunate to have a stock of rapid tests on hand, no one is officially keeping track of these kinds of cases.

“To me the data is important, so that the government can’t pretend there’s nothing going on,” she said.

“My main deal is to protect my awesome, super-amazing, 11-year-old kid, who needs a society that cares enough about vulnerable people to put in easy measures like masks and tests and data.”

May Warren is a Toronto-based breaking news reporter for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @maywarren11

Ghada Alsharif is a Toronto-based staff reporter for the Star. Reach Ghada via email: galsharif@torstar.ca