The latest coronavirus news from Canada and around the world Monday. This file will be updated throughout the day. Web links to longer stories if available.

6:03 a.m.: A new survey suggests more Canadians are becoming divided, with some saying issues have led them to reduce contact with friends or family.

The national phone survey by the Canadian Hub for Applied and Social Research at the University of Saskatchewan was done between March 7 and March 24. It asked 1,011 people about the issues that divide them the most.

About three out of every four respondents said they believe society has become more polarized.

The majority said the COVID-19 pandemic (72 per cent) and the 2021 federal election (73 per cent) were the two most divisive issues over the past year.

About 40 per cent of those surveyed said they have reduced contact with friends or family over an argument about the pandemic or politics.

"There's been so much amplified rhetoric in the last two years since the beginning of the pandemic, and a lot of the rhetoric has really served to divide folks — whether that division is actually real or it's just perceived," research director Jason Disano told The Canadian Press in a phone interview from Saskatoon.

Disano said the respondents' answers seems to be influenced by their political lean.

For example, in the Prairie provinces, respondents answered in ways that align with conservative policies, Disano said.

The survey suggested people on the Prairies were more likely than in any other region to believe that the issues of fighting climate change and banning assault weapons were dividing Canadians. In Central Canada, however, respondents didn't think a ban on weapons was a divisive topic.