The latest coronavirus news from Canada and around the world Tuesday. This file will be updated throughout the day. Web links to longer stories if available.

5:44 a.m.: The likelihood of British Columbia introducing a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose will be part of the government’s first Health Ministry briefing since early last month.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says the possibility of a second booster dose is on the agenda for today’s COVID-19 briefing with provincial health officer Dr. Bonne Henry.

Last week, Dix said the ministry was thinking about providing a fourth dose to people who are clinically vulnerable, such as those in long-term care.

On Monday, Dix said the government would like more people to get their third COVID-19 shot as the current numbers show almost 58 per cent of eligible people 12 and older have received their booster.

Tuesday 5:41 a.m.: Senate bargainers have reached agreement on a slimmed-down $10 billion package for countering COVID-19 with treatments, vaccines and other steps, the top Democratic and Republican negotiators said, but ended up dropping all funding to help nations abroad combat the pandemic.

The compromise drew quick support Monday from President Joe Biden, who initially pushed for a $22.5 billion package. In a setback, he ended up settling for much less despite administration warnings that the government was running out of money to keep pace with the disease’s continued — though diminished — spread in the U.S.

“Every dollar we requested is essential and we will continue to work with Congress to get all of the funding we need,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki. “But time is of the essence. We urge Congress to move promptly on this $10 billion package because it can begin to fund the most immediate needs.”

Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., his party’s lead bargainer, abandoned Biden’s request to include $5 billion to help countries — especially poorer ones — where the disease is still running rampant.

