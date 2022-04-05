TDSB to start reporting COVID cases to the entire school. Here’s what we know

The TDSB will move to reporting positive cases or outbreaks to the entire school.

In January, a number of school boards in Ontario called on the provincial government to reinstate COVID-19 reporting and tracking when schools reopened after the holiday break. The Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board of Trustees sent a letter to Education Minister Stephen Lecce expressing “grave concern, disappointment, and frustration” over the changes. The board said it was especially disappointed with the discontinuation of COVID-19 reporting as well as the dismissal of students and staff when a positive case has been identified in a classroom or cohort.

Limestone District School Board sent a similar letter to the province and chief medical officer of health requesting tracking and reporting of COVID-19 in schools by public health units.

Current reporting on school closures by public health notifies families if 30 per cent of a school, including staff and students, is absent but does not specify whether the absences are due to COVID-19.

Mask mandates in schools

Ontario lifted mask mandates in most settings on March 21.

The TDSB and a number of school boards across the province asked for permission to keep mask rules in place in schools, citing low youth vaccination rates and a need to watch for increased COVID-19 transmission after March break. The province rejected their requests.

Some school boards like Hamilton-Wentworth extended mask mandates until the beginning of April.

The TDSB says schools continue to be mask-friendly environments and encourages everyone to wear masks inside TDSB schools. Masks will continue to be made available to staff and students who request one. The school board says classroom environments will be “inclusive of all students.”

Masks are required on day six through 10 following a five-day self-isolation period after a positive COVID-19 test. They are also required if you have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19. Masks must also be worn in public spaces, which include schools and daycare centres, for 14 days following travel outside Canada in keeping with federal travel rules.

Vaccinations

The TDSB still holds that getting eligible children vaccinated against COVID-19 is an important step to prevent the spread of the virus.

A Toronto Public Health report indicates that nearly 73,000 students in Toronto from grade 7 to 12 have fallen behind on their other vaccines because of disruptions caused by the pandemic.

The TDSB Board of Trustees voted to rescind mandatory vaccine requirement for staff beginning March 14, following guidance from the province and in consultation with the union and federation partners.

To date, the school board says more than 90 per cent of TDSB staff are fully vaccinated and are beginning to plan for a transition toward returning unvaccinated staff to work.

Daily COVID-19 screening

The TDSB instructs staff and students to conduct a daily self-assessment using the Toronto Public Health screening tool prior to coming to school. The tool asks questions about whether a person is experiencing COVID-like symptoms like fever, cough, difficulty breathing, sudden loss or decrease of taste or smell, sore throat, joint pain or headaches.

Current guidance indicates that anyone with specific symptoms like sore throat or headaches should stay home until symptoms improve for at least 24 hours, or 48 hours if someone is experiencing nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

If someone comes down with COVID-19, other people in the household who are 18 and older and received booster doses, or are 17 and younger who are fully vaccinated do not have to stay home and isolate, according to public health guidance.

