Americans showed the world how to die from COVID-19. Are they about to do it again?

WASHINGTON—One indication of where COVID-19 stands in the current American political priority list was the news Tuesday from the U.S. Senate of a deal to finally fund President Joe Biden’s ongoing pandemic measures.

Biden had asked for $22 billion; he’s going to get $10 billion. Only 60 per cent of his domestic program will be funded. For foreign aid, he’s getting nothing.

Playing politics with the pandemic is nothing new in the U.S., but the old saying, “show me your budget and I’ll show you you’re priorities” is apt. The pandemic may not be over, but many Americans and their representatives sure feel they’re over it.

If you wandered out of that congressional announcement into the streets of Washington, you’d see a similar attitude on display: proof-of-vaccine requirements have been lifted at restaurants, masks are few and far between, the topic of conversation at the playgrounds has turned to the Supreme Court and Ukraine.

Coronawho? Oh, that old pandemic. Isn’t it over?

The news I see from Toronto paints a different picture back home: more of my family and friends have reported testing positive in the past two weeks than during the entire pandemic, which according to a story in the Star this week is a common experience. Wastewater indicators in Toronto are way up, as are hospitalizations. That old familiar panic is creeping in — though apparently not for the provincial government, where the health minister repeated, “we need to get on with our lives and learn to live with COVID.”

The U.S. has a big head start on that front. This country showed the world how to die from COVID, and for a while now it has been determined to live with it, for better or for worse, in the absence of most control measures or restrictions.

That isn’t entirely difficult to understand — and not just because of politics and fatigue. During a White House COVID-19 Response Team briefing Tuesday, Centers for Disease Control Director Rochelle Walensky reported that cases are down four per cent over the past week, hospital admissions were down 17 per cent, deaths are down 16 per cent. Cases are at their lowest rates since last summer. Nationally, the most recent American wave appears to be receding.

But Walensky said Omicron’s BA.2 variant “is now projected to account for 72 per cent of circulating variants nationally, with all regions of the country reporting that BA.2 is now the dominant variant.” Because of that, she said, everyone should get up to date on their vaccinations (About 66 per cent of the U.S. population is vaccinated, and about 30 per cent boosted). High prior infection rates help, but Walensky and others on the team were emphasizing the ongoing need to get a booster, and for senior citizens and the immunocompromised older than 50 to get a fourth shot, which they became eligible for this month.

When you look beyond the encouraging national averages, you see causes for concern in northeastern states — according the New York Times tracking, cases in New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts are up 30 per cent over the past two weeks.