Back in class after two years, teacher tests positive for COVID in a week, as sixth wave hits Ontario schools

According to the province’s data, schools in Toronto’s public board had an average absence rate of 14 per cent, while the city’s Catholic board schools averaged 11 per cent. York’s public and Catholic boards each averaged roughly 11 per cent. Peel’s public board had an average absence rate of nearly 15 per cent, and the average was 13 per cent at the Dufferin-Peel Catholic board. The lowest average absence rate was at the Upper Grand District School Board with nearly 10 per cent, and at the higher end was District School Board Ontario North East (28 per cent).

On Monday, the Toronto District School Board announced COVID notification letters will be shared with the school community and include affected classes in the school — before that, just affected classrooms were told. According to the board, the updated protocol provides a more comprehensive picture and helps streamline the process, particularly in high schools where students attend various classes. For instance, that day the principal of Lawrence Park Collegiate Institute notified parents about 10 new reported cases, saying because each of those students has multiple classes, 40 classes were affected.

On Friday, the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board resumed notifying the school community — and affected elementary classes — about presumed cases. It had stopped when the province eased restrictions and lifted mask mandates in schools beginning March 21. But concerned parents called on the board to resume the practice.

At the TDSB, staff absence rates didn’t change much, when comparing the week before and after March break. But it’s gotten harder to find supply teachers, according to fill rates, which is the percentage of teaching jobs covered by a replacement. From March 7-11, the fill rates for elementary teachers was 75 per cent, 76 per cent for secondary. For March 21-25, elementary teacher fill rates were 73 per cent, 71 per cent for secondary teachers — those are among the lowest rates ever. Before the pandemic, fill rates were in the 90s.

When a supply isn’t available, TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird says, “We continue to try to cover off these classes with staff at the school and where possible, central staff,” adding students are always supervised.

At the Toronto Catholic District School Board absentee teacher rates have remained stable during the pandemic — the challenge has been filling absences. For instance, between March 18 to 29, 2019, elementary and secondary schools had an average absence rate among teachers of about 11 per cent. Of those vacancies, the average unfilled rate for teaching positions was 31 per cent. During the same period in 2022, the average absence rate for teaching positions was 11 per cent and of those vacancies, the average unfilled rate for teaching positions was 42 per cent.

It’s unclear why substitute teachers aren’t picking up available jobs, but it’s possible that with a sixth wave upon us they may be reluctant to work because they don’t get sick days and many students are unmasked.

On Monday, COVID hospitalizations in Ontario were up 38 per cent from a week earlier, new infections confirmed through limited PCR testing had increased by more than one-quarter. That day, Premier Doug Ford said the province can manage what he described as a “little spike” in COVID. Meanwhile, Toronto’s public health chief Dr. Eileen de Villa said, “We had expected, as more and more people were going to be interacting with each other, that we would see more COVID-19 activity.”

Kirby-McIntosh, who teaches civics and law, is “angry” the mask mandate was lifted because she believes Ford “is putting people like me and my husband at risk. And he’s putting kids at risk.”

During the last academic year, 2020-21, Kirby-McIntosh taught virtually because she worried about getting COVID and transmitting it to her husband, who’s at increased risk of infection and complications because he’s on dialysis. This school year, she was on a medical leave due to stress and returned to work March 28. Although the mask mandate lifted a week earlier, she kept her N95 on.

The first thing she did in each of her classes was put up a screen shot for her students titled: “Why I’m Going to Keep Wearing a Mask.” It featured photos of her and Bruce on their wedding day, and 25th anniversary, and noted that each of them are diabetic and he’s on dialysis.

While excited to return to class, she had mixed emotions because the masking rules had changed. Her class has no HEPA filter and no windows. On her first day back, about 90 per cent of students were masked, and by week’s end about two-thirds were. By the weekend, she was feeling achy — and symptoms set in for Bruce and Clara, 19. All three are fully vaccinated and boosted.

The occasional teacher who covered for Kirby-McIntosh during her medical leave is again substituting for her.

“Hopefully, the vaccine will do its thing and make sure that our symptoms are relatively mild and we’ll ride through this and come out the other side in a few days,” she said. “I can’t wait to get back.”

With files from David Rider and Star staff

Isabel Teotonio is a Toronto-based reporter covering education for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @Izzy74

Andrew Bailey is a freelance data analyst for the Star