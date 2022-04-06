It was unclear what sparked the blaze. Video footage from the site showed thick black smoke billowing out of two windows on a lower floor of the facility and firefighters clambering up to the windows.

Thirty firefighters with 11 firefighting vehicles battled the blaze, which appeared to have been extinguished by mid-morning.

5:49 a.m.: Germany’s health minister has backed off a decision to end obligatory isolation for people who test positive for COVID-19, declaring that it was a mistake and sent the wrong signal.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said on Monday that the obligatory self-isolation, usually for 10 days — which can be cut to seven days with a negative test — would be scrapped May 1 and replaced with a strong recommendation to isolate for five days. Local health offices would still have ordered infected people in health facilities to stay off work.

Lauterbach announced his change of heart on ZDF television Tuesday night, saying he would give more details on Wednesday. The plan is now to keep a five-day obligatory isolation.

In a tweet early Wednesday, Lauterbach said that dropping obligatory isolation would have relieved local health offices of a burden “but the signal is wrong and damaging.”

“I made a mistake here,” he said.

“Corona is not a cold,” Lauterbach added. “So there must continue to be isolation after infection. Ordered and supervised by health offices.”

5:48 a.m.: Following a public uproar, Shanghai will allow parents to stay with children infected with COVID-19 as China’s largest city sees another jump in cases.

A top city health commission inspector on Wednesday said parents who “fully comprehend the health risks” and sign an agreement will be permitted to accompany their children in monitoring facilities.

However, the parents must wear masks, eat separately, avoid sharing personal items and “strictly follow” all aspects of the management system, Wu Ganyu told reporters.

News that parents were being separated from their infected children sparked a wave of protest online, further fuelled by photos showing several children held in each cot and no parents in sight.

5:48 a.m.: U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, R-California, announced Tuesday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“I’m feeling fine, and grateful to be vaccinated and boosted,” the 61-year-old Schiff tweeted. “In the coming days, I will quarantine and follow CDC guidelines. And remember, please get vaccinated!”

Schiff chairs the House Intelligence Committee and represents the 28th Congressional District.

Schiff didn’t indicate where he might have contracted the infection or whether it involved a new COVID-19 subvariant, BA.2, that has provided worrying upticks in caseloads overseas and is spreading in the United States.

Several other political figures have tested positive for COVID-19 recently, including White House press secretary Jen Psaki, CIA Director William Burns and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.

5:47 a.m.: Republicans blocked a Democratic attempt to begin Senate debate on a $10 billion COVID-19 compromise, pressing to entangle the bipartisan package with an election-year showdown over immigration restrictions that poses a politically uncomfortable fight for Democrats.

A day after Democratic and GOP bargainers reached agreement on providing the money for treatments, vaccines and testing, a Democratic move to push the measure past a procedural hurdle failed 52-47 Tuesday. All 50 Republicans opposed the move, leaving Democrats 13 votes short of the 60 they needed to prevail.

Hours earlier, Republicans said they’d withhold crucial support for the measure unless Democrats agreed to votes on an amendment preventing President Joe Biden from lifting Trump-era curbs on migrants entering the U.S. With Biden polling poorly on his handling of immigration and Democrats divided on the issue, Republicans see a focus on migrants as a fertile line of attack.

Wednesday 5:45 a.m.: Confronting the pandemic’s lasting shadow, President Joe Biden has ordered a new national research push on long COVID, while also directing federal agencies to support patients dealing with the mysterious and debilitating condition.

Biden assigned the Department of Health and Human Services Tuesday to co-ordinate an urgent new initiative across federal agencies, building on research already under way at the National Institutes of Health.

He also directed federal agencies to support patients and doctors by providing science-based best practices for treating long COVID, maintaining access to insurance coverage, and protecting the rights of workers coping with the uncertainties of the malaise. Of particular concern are effects on mental health.

